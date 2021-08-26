Star paddler Sathiyan bags ITTF Czech International Open

The top seeded Indian, ranked 39 in the world, beat Yevhen 11-0, 11-6, 11-6, 14-12 in the final.

Earlier, Sathiyan had advanced to the final after his Swedish opponent Truls Moregardh retired hurt midway through the semifinal here.

The top seeded Indian had won the first two games without breaking a sweat 11-4, 11-8 and was leading the third 8-2 when Moregardh opted against continuing the competition, citing an injury in the semifinal clash.

Last week, the 28-year-old had paired up with compatriot Manika Batra to win the mixed doubles title at the WTT Contender in Budapest.

Sathiyan said even though it's a WTT feeder series, winning the final with ease was something he was proud of.

"After winning my second title (ITTF Challenge) in Spain in 2017, this is special as it comes after four long years. Moreover, I loved the way I played and dominated. I could see the old instinctive Sathiyan," Sathiyan was quoted as saying by Sportstar.