Give Myself A Go In Kickboxing: Stella Hemetsberger Eyes Two-Sport Glory After Crushing Jackie Buntan In Muay Thai Title Fight By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 14:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger etched her name in the history books by becoming her country's first ONE World Champion. She achieved the milestone by defeating fan-favorite kickboxing queen Jackie Buntan in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 on 6 September.

Nicknamed "Always Hungry," the 26-year-old showcased her drive by capturing the coveted ONE Women's Strawweight Muay Thai World Title. The Salzburg native was overjoyed with her history-making victory and proud to represent her European nation on the global stage.

"I'm the first contracted fighter in ONE Championship [from Austria], and now I'm the first Austrian to win a ONE Championship belt," Hemetsberger said. "It feels amazing to represent my country here in ONE Championship, showing in Thailand that I'm from Austria, Europe."

Most of the fans and pundits expected Buntan to dominate, but Hemetsberger had another plan. Late in the first round, Buntan's left hand rocked her, but the Austrian bit down her mouthguard and responded by dropping the Filipina-American twice for two knockdowns.

Realizing she had dropped the first round, Buntan put the pedal to the metal, punishing her opponent with combinations and pulling ahead in round two and three. Both strikers gave it all in the championship rounds. In the end, judges declared Hemetsberger the winner via unanimous decision.

The newly crowned champion said that securing two early knockdowns strengthened herself self-belief, but she always had confidence in her training. Hemetsberger also emphasized that she and her team prepared for every possible scenario.

"First of all, it feels amazing. Yeah, obviously getting a knockdown and then two knockdowns give confidence, but I think I felt confident before the fight as well, and trusting in my abilities and trusting in my team, trusting in me," Hemetsberger said.

"As I said before the fight, we prepared for everything. So, we didn't put a specific game plan to exactly execute one technique. We worked on my left hook. We worked on what we're gonna do if she leans back and how we're gonna come back."

With an undefeated record in the promotion and ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title on her shoulder, Hemetsberger now aims for the Buntan's kickboxing crown after defeating her in their Muay Thai showdown.

"I do have way more experience in kickboxing. So, I would like to give myself a go in kickboxing rules as well," Hemetsberger said. "I think with our fight today, it would be a good fight to do a rematch and for people to watch."