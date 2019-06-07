English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rolls inspired by Ruiz as he chases Golovkin scalp

By
Andy Ruiz Jr massively upset the odds to down Anthony Joshua last weekend at MSG and now Steve Rolls hopes to do the same.
Andy Ruiz Jr massively upset the odds to down Anthony Joshua last weekend at MSG and now Steve Rolls hopes to do the same.

Madison Square, June 7: Steve Rolls acknowledged Andy Ruiz Jr's stunning knockout of Anthony Joshua has provided extra motivation as he prepares to take on Gennady Golovkin.

Ruiz massively upset the odds to claim Joshua's "0" and his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight belts, knocking the Briton to the canvas four times in his United States debut at Madison Square Garden last week.

This Saturday, it is Rolls' turn to look to spring a surprise as he takes on huge favourite Golovkin at the same venue.

Rolls (19-0) is undefeated against more modest opponents, while Golovkin has lost once – a narrow defeat to Saul Alvarez – and the Canadian, boosted by Ruiz's result, believes he can triumph.

"I'm definitely confident of pulling off an upset," Rolls told Omnisport. "I had a great camp and these are the opportunities I've been waiting for.

"I've always believed I can do it, even before that fight. But when I've seen a fight like that, it's definitely a little motivating.

"Before that fight, though, I always believed I have the ability to pull off this upset – that's my intention and that's what we're looking to do on Saturday night."

Golovkin's loss to 'Canelo' Alvarez came in his last fight in September last year, having defended his middleweight titles in a controversial draw in their previous bout.

Rolls does not expect the defeat to affect Golovkin, though, explaining: "I think it's all about how you lose.

"If he had got knocked out or if he had got blown out in his last fight, then, yes, probably that would have been something to capitalise on.

"But he's coming off a razor-thin fight with Canelo Alvarez, who's the other top guy in the division, so I don't think that loss is going to affect him at all."

More ANTHONY JOSHUA News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 14:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue