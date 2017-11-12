Sushil Kumar to return to the mat at the Wrestling Nationals

New Delhi, November 12: Two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar is all set to make a comeback to the mat after three long years, but Yogeshwar Dutt will continue his absence from competitive fold when the National Wrestling Championship starts in Indore from November 15.

Sushil, who was training in Tbilisi, Georgia, rushed back to the country to take part in the selection trial against Dinesh in the 74kg category. Another wrestler in 74kg, Praveen Rana, did not turn up for the trials. Dinesh, the national junior champion, gave Sushil a walk over.

"I am currently in my best shape mentally and physically, and have started enjoying wrestling on competitive level," Sushil, who will be representing Railways in the upcoming championship, said.

Meanwhile, 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar confirmed that he would not be competing in the nationals.

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) confirmed that other big names like Rio Olympics bronze winner Sakshi Malik, the Phogat sisters -- Geeta and Vinesh -- are expected to battle it out for top honours. But Babita Kumari would not be a part of the tournament owing to an injury.

The 34-year-old Sushil was last seen action at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games where he finished with a gold. Sushil did not take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics after Narsingh Yadav, who competes in the 74 kg category, won the qualification slot for India. Sushil missed the Olympic qualifiers after being down with an injury. Sushil knocked on the Delhi High Court for a reprieve but even the court ordered that Narsingh take part in the Olympics.

Narsingh was later suspended and could not take part in his event after testing positive for a banned substance.