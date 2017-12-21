Sushil Kumar returns to competitive wrestling with gold; thanks yoga Guru Ramdev, coach Satpal

New Delhi, Dec 21: Sushil Kumar returned to the wrestling mat after a gap of three years and came back with a gold medal from the Commonwealth Wrestling Championships in Johannesburg.

Country's iconic wrestler who has won medals in two consecutive Olympics in 2008 and 2012 has credited two persons for his superior performance even at the age of 35 years.

One is his coach, mentor and his father-in-law, Satpal Singh. While the second person whom the Haryana wrestler attributed a lot of appreciation is yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

Sushil explained, “I met Baba Ramdev some three-years-ago while watching Vijender Singh’s professional bout in New Delhi. From then on, I started keeping in touch with yoga guru. I was losing confidence back then. Even in the training sessions, I was losing to less quality opposition.

"Satpalji, my coach asked me to stress on fitness rather than trying to focus on technique. My coach always believed that my technique has not declined. So I started working hard on regaining my fitness.

"But Ramdev gave me the required mental boost. He used to tell me I am not at all lost. Rather, I would have a lot of medals presenting my country. At the same time, he asked me to stress on meditation and a few other exercises which would help me regain smooth breathing during the fight. So I started practising it.”

Sushil also felt Mary Kom is another person who inspires him a lot.

He added, “After a gap of three years Mary Kom also showed a brilliant comeback to win a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Boxing championship. Despite being a mother of three kid, her return to the boxing ring with the gold medal looks amazing. Naturally, it has rekindled me as well. I will also be able to perform if Mary can shine even at this age.”

Sushil was happy to have received a congratulatory message from Baba Ramdev.