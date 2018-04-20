Table Tennis: CWG stars Manika Batra, Harmeet Desai recommended for Arjuna Award

Harmeet Desai, who was part of the men's gold medal-winning team at the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast, has also been named for the award.

"We sent her nomination today. With such a strong performance in Gold Coast, it will be very difficult for the (government) committee to ignore her," a TTFI official told PTI.

Batra created history in Gold Coast, single-handedly taking India to a maiden team gold before winning a singles gold, another first. The 22-year-old beat world number four and triple Olympic medallist, Feng Tianwei of Singapore, twice in the tournament.

World No. 58 Batra's dream run in the quadrennial event continued as she blanked 50th-ranked Yu Mengyu of Singapore 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7) in a one-sided final. However, it was the semifinal win over Tianwei that meant more for the 22-year-old.

She also secured a women's doubles silver alongside Mouma Das and mixed doubles bronze with G Sathiyan. Her next assignment is the World Team Championships in Sweden from April 29.

The Delhi-based paddler showed that her crucial victory against multiple Olympic medallist Feng in the team final was no fluke as she edged out the mighty Singaporean 4-3 (12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11) in the semifinals.

The Indian foxed Feng for the second time in a row with smart use of her pimpled rubber for both defence and offence. Batra showed remarkable composure and maturity to overcome a 2-3 deficit in a high-pressure final.

"This is my first individual medal in this big tournament and I am feeling really proud," said Batra after her phenomenal effort.

On her overall Games experience, she added: "The experience was amazing - I defeated the world number four twice and now Yu to win gold. I am feeling really happy and very proud of my country."

