Lopez knocks out Commey to win IBF lightweight title

By Dejan Kalinic
Teofimo Lopez

New York, December 15: Teofimo Lopez needed just two rounds to knock out Richard Commey and win the IBF lightweight title on Saturday (December 14).

Lopez, 22, dropped Commey with a right hand to claim the title at Madison Square Garden in New York City and improve to 15-0 in his professional career.

Commey tried to push on after the initial blow, but the fight was stopped one minute, 13 seconds into the second round.

The Ghanaian (29-3) was defending the title for just the second time, having initially claimed it in February.

But Brooklyn-born Lopez landed the huge right hand before a flurry of blows led to the stoppage.

"It's a blessing on blessing. I'm grateful. I just want to tell everybody out there that dreams come true," Lopez told ESPN in an in-ring interview.

"You've just got to have faith in it, and just keep going – 17 years, my first world title, winning it at Madison Square Garden, this is surreal."

Unsurprisingly, Lopez is next eyeing a bout against WBA, WBO and WBC lightweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko.

"You guys know who you all want – 2020 it will be going down," he said.

Read more about: boxing ibf new york
Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 10:20 [IST]
