Tiger Woods announces return to golf at Hero World Challenge

The tournament, which Woods hosts, will take place at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas from December 1-4.

Woods confirmed his involvement in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

The 15-time major winner has not played since he missed the cut at The Open at St Andrews in July.

Woods has only played nine competitive rounds of golf in 2022 – at the Masters, the US PGA Championship and The Open – following a car crash last year that left him with significant leg injuries.

He has previously stated the damage caused by the accident means he will no longer be able to play a full schedule on the PGA Tour.

Woods also confirmed in his post Kevin Kisner and Tommy Fleetwood had been added to the Hero World Challenge field.

The announcement came two days after Woods was confirmed as a participant in the seventh edition of 'The Match' on December 10.

He will partner world number one Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in the exhibition.