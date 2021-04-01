Tiger Woods crash investigation concluded by LASD

The golf superstar required surgery on serious leg injuries following a single-vehicle incident that saw his car roll "several hundred feet".

An officer from the LASD said in the aftermath that Woods was "very fortunate" to survive, although the 15-time major champion has since returned home.

Tiger Woods returns home to continue recovery from injuries

Sheriff Alex Villanueva offered an update on Wednesday as he revealed the LASD had finished its investigation.

However, the department cannot yet release details of the incident.

"A cause has been determined," Villanueva said in a live Instagram video. "Our investigation has concluded.

"However, we have reached out to Tiger Woods and his personnel. There are some privacy issues on releasing information on the investigation, so we're going to ask them if they'll waive the privacy.

"Then we'll be able to do a full release on all the information on the accident.

"We have all the contents of the black box, we've got everything. It's signed, sealed and delivered. However, we can't release it without the permission of the people involved in the collision."

A short statement on the LASD's Twitter page followed to clarify why a report had not yet been released.

"The release of accident reports is governed under California Vehicle Code Section 20012," it said.

"When we are able, we intend to release the information learned during the traffic collision investigation involving @TigerWoods."