Tiger and Phil's 'pillow fight' struggles to match hype

Much had been made of Friday's matchplay contest between Woods and Mickelson, with a $9million prize on offer to the winner and further money going to the players' respective charities courtesy of a range of side bets during the round.

However, neither man was able to shine over the opening nine holes, which ended with Mickelson one up, prompting some good-natured criticism from fellow professionals on social media.

Rickie Fowler suggested mattress company Tempur-Pedic could sponsor the contest, adding: "Bit of a pillow fight going right now haha".

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was more concise, but nevertheless made his feelings clear as he tweeted a sleeping emoji.

As the action involving Woods and Mickelson failed to offer much in the way of entertainment, former NBA star Charles Barkley - working as a television pundit at the event - was handed a challenge of his own by Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

After Barkley had derided the performance of both players, Verlander tweeted: "Barkley saying it's not good golf. I wanna see Tiger and Phil throw down a challenge bet at him. 100k for double bogey or better on #1. C'mon Charles, I know you got your sticks with you."