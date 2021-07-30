Tokyo 2020: Barshim lives up to top billing, qualifies for high jump final

The high jump finals will be held on Sunday (August 1) at 3.40pm IST.

Qatar is pinning its hopes on the double world champion to win its first gold medal at Olympics.

الحمدلله رب العالمين ، خلصنا التصفيات وتأهلت للنهائيات الي راح تكون بعد بكره إن شاءالله . مشكورين على التشجيع 🇶🇦♥️🙏🏽👐🏾 #أولمبياد_طوكيو_2020 #teamqatar #whatgravity pic.twitter.com/TdiIbF7LpT — معتز برشم ♕Barshim (@mutazbarshim) July 30, 2021

Barshim has been making a steady progess on the circuit. Bronze in London (later upgraded to silver) in 2012. Then silver in Rio in 2016. Back-to-back world titles followed in 2017 and 2019, the latter in front of a vociferous home crowd in Doha that capped a marvelous comeback from career-threatening injury.

Gold is the only place to go for the 30-year-old, who is widely considered the best high jumper of the past decade, if not of his generation.

Barshim has scaled 2.40M 11 times since 2013 - only Cuba's world record holder Javier Sotomayor, with 17, has more successful clearances at that formidable barrier.

His personal best of 2.43M in the IAAF Diamond League meeting in Brussels is the second-best jump of all times in world history.

The Qatari later had the bar raised to a would-be world record of 2.46M and came tantalisingly close on his first try, grazing the bar slightly on his way up before it fell, almost with hesitation, softly to the ground. He would later characterise it as one of his best jumps ever.

He has been is eyeing Sotomayor's long-standing record of 2.45M set at the IAAF Salamanca Grand Prix meet in Spain in 1992 and Tokyo would be the perfect stage.

Ruptured ligaments had end his 2018 season early and even cast a doubt on a successful world title defence.

But when he returned to action in 2019, the Aspire Academy trained athlete competed only three times prior to the 2019 World Championships at home, producing modest results -- a pair of back-to-back 2.27M clearances and a 2.20M in Zurich -- just one month before Doha.

Back home and on centre stage, he performed admirably, staying alive with a third attempt clearance at 2.33M before taking command of the competition with first attempt successes at 2.35M and 2.37M.

Only concern is Barshim's recent form. He has not jumped that high since a 2.40M clearance at the Gyulai Memorial in Szekesfehervar, Hungary, on July 2, 2018.

Barshim has competed just four times this season, but better than he did in his 2019 Athletics World Championships Doha lead-in, topping 2.30M on three occasions.

Assuming a similar approach, come Sunday Barshim's competitive ferocity will be difficult to beat. Bring it on!