Tokyo 2020: Bhaker placed 5th, Sarnobat in 25th after precision round in Women's 25m Pistol qualification

Bhaker registered a sub-total of 292 points at an average of 9.733 after shooting 30 shots on the target in the precision round, while her compatriot Sarnobat amassed 287 at an average of 9.567 in the qualifications which took place at Asaka Shooting Range in Tokyo.

The second stage of the qualification - the rapid round - will take place on Friday (July 30) and top-8 shooters after both the stages of qualification will go into the final, which is also scheduled for Friday (July 30).

Currently, Serbia's Zorana Arunovic leads the chart with 296 points at an average of 9.867, followed by Greece's Anna Korakaki who has 294 at an average of 9.800, while Antoaneta Kostadinova of Bulgaria currently occupies the third spot with 293 points at an average of 9.767.

Rahi, who was in the first relay of 10 shooters started the precision round with a 96 and followed it with 97. And in the final series she could only manage 94 thanks to an 8 and bunch of 9s. Rahi ended the precision round with 287/300 to finish 7th out of 10 in her relay.

Manu, meanwhile, shot in the third and final relay, in which the 19-year-old star Indian shooter made a very good start as she shot back to back 97 in the first two series and a 98 in the third series to finish 3rd in her relay and climbed into the top-5.

Earlier in the Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker failed to qualify for the final in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event after a technical snag led to a 12th-place finish, and the ace Indian shooter then finished seventh alongside Saurabh Chaudhary in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed team event.