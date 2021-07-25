English
Tokyo 2020: Boxing: Mary Kom marches into Round of 16

By

Bengaluru, July 25: Mary Kom got off to a stellar start as she stormed into the round of 16 of the women's flyweight (48-51) category event of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Indian boxer defeated Dominican Republic's Miguelina Garcia 4-1 in the round of 32 match at the Kokugikan Arena. In an exciting contest, Mary Kom won her opening game with a 4-1 win over Garcia.

After winning the first round 3-2, Mary Kom wrapped up the second round with a 3-2 win. In the third round, Mary Kom rose to the occasion to wrap up her victory and march into the round of 16 in the boxing event.

Earlier on Saturday, Vikas Krishnan has lost his round of 32 match in the men's welterweight boxing event to Mensah Okazawa of Japan.

Sunday, July 25, 2021, 14:07 [IST]
