Tokyo 2020: Elaine Thompson-Herah leads a Jamaica 1-2-3 to defend 100M title

At the Japan National Stadium, Thompson pipped sentimental favourite and two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.74sec) to silver while Shericka Jackson, with a personal best of 10.76 won the bronze as Jamaicans clean sweeped the podium.

Thompson-Herah's Olympic record winning time matched the second-fastest time in history of 10.61sec set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner.

10.61 ‼️‼️‼️@FastElaine successfully defends her #Olympics 100m title.



Olympic record

Jamaican record 🇯🇲

Second fastest time in history 🤯#athletics pic.twitter.com/C4ZPD2hEyd — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 31, 2021

Only Griffith-Joyner, America's 1988 Olympic champion who remains the world record holder with a best 10.49, has ever run faster.

The Jamaican posted a slightly slower time than reigning world champion Fraser-Pryce in the heats, but pipped her compatriot in the incredible final at Japan's Olympic Stadium.

Thompson-Herah's time was just 0.12sec short of the all-time women's 100M record set by Griffith-Joyner.

Fraser-Pryce, who won gold in Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before claiming bronze at 2016, was one of the favourites for the blue riband event as she was eyeing her third title.

Tokyo 2020: Four stars to watch out for in athletics

However, Fraser-Pryce had to play second fiddle to Thompson-Herah as six of the eight competitors finished under 11sec as one of the most hotly anticipated events of the Tokyo Games lived up to its billing.

The action now shifts to the men's 100M final which will be held on Sunday (August 1) at 6.20pm.

Tokyo 2020: Four favourites for men's 100M

This is the first 100M final going to held after champion sprinter Usain Bolt bowed out of the scene in 2017.

The Jamaican had reigned supreme in last three editions and he holds the Olympic and world records as well.