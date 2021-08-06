Tokyo 2020: Games chiefs make contingency plans as tropical storm approaches

Strong winds and heavy rain are expected to either hit Japan's east coast directly or skirt close to making landfall.

It was already known that the final round of women's golf could be shifted from Saturday to Sunday, if conditions are unsuitable for play.

Japan is slogging through its most extreme heat of the summer while a tropical storm may pass very close to Tokyo this weekend. https://t.co/Drnv5PwCwt — Michelle Ye Hee Lee (@myhlee) August 4, 2021

Now it has been confirmed that other alterations to the programme may be in the offing, with Games chiefs bracing themselves for all eventualities.

Masa Takaya, spokesperson for the organising committee, said: "At this point in time we just watch the situation closely."

Addressing media in a news conference, he said: "Of course the organising committee is making preparations for the unexpected, but I don't think it's appropriate for us to tell you all the state of preparation for unexpected situations that the organising comiitee is making, because it will only create speculation among yourselves.

"We are giving you possibly the warnings about the situation."

Takaya added: "According to the current strength of the storm, it is categorised as a tropical storm, not a typhoon.

"We just have to share the information, not overstating the strength of the typhoon too much."

Outdoor events over the closing weekend include the baseball and men's football gold medal games in nearby Yokohama, Saturday's final day of athletics in the Olympic Stadium, and the marathon events in Sapporo.

The rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Games had earlier been threatened by a typhoon.

Already delayed by a year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and taking place largely behind closed doors, the Tokyo Games is being held in unprecedented circumstances.

A major tropical storm, particularly one that might cause damage and even a threat to human life, would be another daunting hurdle that Tokyo 2020 organisers would need to be ready for.

