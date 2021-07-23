Tokyo Olympics: India Schedule Day 2: Shooters start gold quest, hockey teams take field

India have two real gold hope carrying shooters in both the sections in Divyansh Singh Panwar and Yashaswini Deswal. So, the whole nation will be glued to the television from as early as 5 AM on Saturday. The Indian 10M Air Rifle shooting contingent contains: Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandel, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma.

If that was not enough Indian men's and women's hockey team too will be seen in action in their respective first round matches.

The men will have a tricky opponent in New Zealand, while the women will face off with the mighty Netherlands. So, here's India's schedule on Day 2 of Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics Day 2: India's Schedule (All time in IST)

1. Equestrian - Individual dressage grand prix day 1

2. Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle qualification - 5:00 AM

3. Table tennis - Men's singles preliminary round - 5:30 AM

4. Table tennis - Women's singles preliminary round - 5:30 AM

5. Archery - Mixed team round of 16 - 6:00 AM

6. Hockey - Men vs New Zealand - 6.30 AM

7. Shooting - Women's 10m air rifle final - 7:15 AM

8. Judo - Women 48kg all rounds - 7:30 AM

9. Table tennis - Mixed doubles round of 16 - 7:45 AM

10. Rowing - Men's lightweight double sculls heats - 7:50 AM

11. Boxing - Women's welterweight - 8:00 AM

12. Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol qualification - 9:30 AM

13. Weightlifting - Women's 49kg - 10:20 AM

14. Archery - Mixed team medal rounds - 10:45 AM

15. Shooting - Men's 10m air pistol final - 12:00 AM

16. Badminton - Men's doubles -- Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Lee Yang & Chi-Lin Wang (Taipei) - 12:20 PM

17. Badminton - Men's singles - B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) - 13:00 PM

18. Boxing - Men's welterweight round of 32 - Vikas Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa - 15:54 PM

19. Hockey - Women vs Netherlands - 17.15 PM