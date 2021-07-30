Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli Semifinal: Date, Time in IST, Live telecast details

The Assamese boxer - who had lost on four occasions against her opponent - showed true grit and determination to keep the disappointments of her previous bouts against Chin Chen and stormed into the semi-finals on Friday (July 30).

Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina on historic Olympic win

The 23-year-old boxer from Golaghat won bout 4-1 to make it to the last four and took revenge against the Taiwanese pugilist when it mattered the most. Borgohain, a two-time world championship bronze medallist, displayed tremendous calm in the face of a plucky opponent, who had beaten her in the past.

Tokyo Olympics: Lovlina Borgohain in semifinal: Mary Kom, Vijender, BFI laud India boxer

After winning the bout, Lovlina said she stepped into the ring against former world champion without a concrete plan as she knew just a fearless approach would be enough. She was smiling ear-to-ear after making the semifinals but also well aware that the task is only half done.

Tokyo Olympics: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain in 69kg semis, bronze assured; Simranjeet ousted

Here MyKhel offers head to head and TV info of the semifinal match at the Tokyo Olympics.

1. Who will be Lovlina's opponent in the semi-final?

The Indian boxer will now square off against reigning world champion Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who hammered Ukraine's Anna Lysenko in her quarterfinal bout. The 23-year-old armature Turkish boxer has so far played 21 games and lost five of them.

2. Head to Head - Lovlina Borgohain vs Busenaz Surmeneli

The two boxers haven't faced each other yet and the semi-final bout in the Games will be the first instance they will be competing. Busenaz Surmeneli defeated Ukrainian boxer Anna Lysenko in the quarter-finals and defeated her 5-0.

3. TV info - Live telecast, Live streaming, time in IST

The semifinal match between Lovlina and Busenaz will be live on Sony Sports Networks and live streaming will be on Sony LIV on August 4 (Wednesday).

The match is scheduled for an 11:00 AM IST start. You can also follow live updates of the women's welterweight first semifinal through MyKhel.