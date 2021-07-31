English
Tokyo Olympics: Shocking defeat to top seed boxer Amit Panghal in 48kg category

Amit Panghal
Amit Panghal

Tokyo, July 31: Top-seed Indian boxer Amit Panghal crashed out of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics after losing to Colombia's Yuberjen Martinez in men's Flyweight (48-52kg) here at Kokugikan Arena on Saturday (July 31).

Martinez overpowered Panghal in the last two rounds of the bout to clinch the match by a split decision of 4-1 to progress into the quarterfinals. This was Amit's first-round match at the Games.

Panghal started the match on the front foot as he gave some serious body blows to Colombian and kept tagging him from a safe distance. Judges ruled first round 4-1 in the favour of the Indian.

But soon Yuberjen come storming back into the match and took the second round by 4-1. At the end of two rounds, the card was levelled with one judge, each favouring one boxer as the other three were tied.

Panghal, who was rather smooth in earlier rounds, crumbled under the pressure as in the third he was assisted with some medical attention after Colombian launched a flurry of punches. Martinez soon sealed the match with his aggressive take.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 8:27 [IST]
