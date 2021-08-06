Tokyo Olympics: What to look out for on Friday, August 6

We are set for another action-packed day in the Japanese capital, where there are gold medals on offer in 11 different sports.

There is plenty to look forward to, so let's take a closer look at the best of the action.

HASSAN HAT-TRICK BID RESUMES

Hassan is aiming to become the first athlete to win a 1500m, 5000m and 10,000m treble at a single Olympic Games.

The Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman completed part one in the 5000m on Monday, and will look to add 1500m gold on Friday.

Despite a fall in her opening heat, Hassan recovered before qualifying as the sixth-fastest in the semi-finals.

Tokyo Olympics August 6 Schedule

A world and European gold medallist in this event, she faces competition from Laura Muir of Great Britain and reigning Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon.

JAMAICA AND TEAM USA EYE THE TREBLE

Hassan is not the only athlete seeking a hat-trick of gold medals.

The same can be said for the Jamaican men's and American women's teams in the 4x100m relays.

Gold medallists in 2012 and 2016, Jamaica will be aiming to repeat the feat here with Yohan Blake the only remaining member of the men's team from London and Rio.

Team USA look to follow suit in the women's event, but face tough opposition from a Great British quartet led by Dina Asher-Smith.

Great work to the team! Off to the finals. With God all things are possible! pic.twitter.com/XTcsfm0gD7 — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) August 5, 2021

PERFECT 10 FOR FELIX?

Veteran athlete Allyson Felix is targeting her 10th Olympic medal as she lines up in the women’s 400m.

Tokyo will provide the swansong in the career of the 35-year-old, who is set to retire after the conclusion of the Games.

And the six-time gold medallist, who won silver in this event in Rio, would love to go out in style.

Tokyo Olympics, India Schedule for August 6: Women’s hockey eye bronze as Bajrang Punia starts campaign

Among those standing in her way are reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Jamaica's Stephanie Ann McPherson, who qualified with the fastest time in the semi-finals.

STEP FORWARD, SERBIA?

It is a busy Friday for Serbia, who are involved in three semi-finals.

The women's volleyball team – reigning world champions and silver medallists five years ago – face Team USA.

The same fixture in the women's basketball pits the European champions against the nation seeking a seventh successive gold in the event.

Meanwhile, the men's water polo side look to stay on course for back-to-back Olympic golds against Spain, who are seeking a first medal since 1996.

SWEDE SUCCESS?

Silver medallists in Rio, Sweden are aiming to go one better in the women's football this year.

The Swedes face tricky opposition in the gold-medal match in Canada, who stunned Team USA in the semi-finals.

Sweden could also guarantee themselves a medal in the women's handball; they face 2016 silver medallists France in the last four.