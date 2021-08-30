Tokyo Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver as Sundar Gurjar bags bronze in F46 javelin throw

Devendra Jhajharia, a gold winner in 2004 and 2016, grabbed silver with a personal best throw of 64.35, while Sundar captured bronze with a season-best throw of 62.58 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

While India bagged the silver and bronze in javelin throw F46 event, Dinesh Priyan Herath Mudiyanselage of Sri Lanka bagged gold in a very comprehensive manner by shattering the World Record with his monstrous throw of 67.79m.

Paralympics: Avani Lekhara wins India first gold, Silver for Yogesh and Jhajharia, Gurjar clinches Bronze

Sundar started the event with a season-best of 62.58 and then a 60.20 in the second attempt followed by a couple of red flags in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position.

Devandra had 60.28 on the first attempt and did 60.62 in his second attempt before he went past his previous world record once again in the third attempt with a throw of 64.35. Devendra threw 61.23 in his last attempt while Sundar's last attempt was invalid.

Meanwhile, the other Indian in the event, Ajeet Singh finished seventh with a best throw of 56.15 and wasn't able to better his first attempt during the whole final as he registered four invalid attempts and a 52.36 in his last throw.

Paralympics: A silver worth its weight in gold for Yogesh Kathuniya

The duo's medal-winning show took the Indian medal tally to seven with one gold, four silvers and two bronze. India had started the day with three medals, all won on Sunday (August 29) and had even more success on Monday (August 30).

Shooter Avani Lekhara won the first gold medal for the country in the ongoing Paralympics in Para Shooting in 10M AR Standing SH1 Final with a score of 249.6.

Also winning a silver, was discus thrower Yogesh Kathuniya, who bagged the medal with a Season Best throw of 44.38mtrs in Men's Discus Throw F56 event.