Tokyo Paralympics: Indian celebs hail Pramod Bhagat, Manish Narwal for winning gold medals

Narwal smashed the Paralympic record to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing Tokyo Games. While Bhagat - who bagged a gold medal in the Men's singles SL3 category - defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethel 21-17, 21-17 in the finals to bag the fourth yellow metal for India at the flagship event.

Legendary cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Kareena Kapoor Khan hailed Indian para-athletes for their achievements.

Shooter Narwal and Singhraj Adhana shined to make it a sensational one-two finish for the country. While Bhagat and his compatriot Manoj Sarkar clinched a bronze medal to make the day even special. Sarkar defeated Japan's Daisuke Fujihara to win the bronze medal.

Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Congratulations @PramodBhagat83 on scripting history as the first Indian Paralympian to win a gold medal in Badminton. Well done @manojsarkar07 as well on securing the #bronze for India. So happy to see our para-athletes shine! #Paralympics #Praise4Para."

Virender Sehwag tweeted, "What Joy. Emotions. Hard work. Innocence. Perseverance. Ecstacy. #PramodBhagat, thank you for the Gold and for giving so much joy and happiness and celebrating in style."

Laxman hailed Bhagat for his stellar show in the final and scripting a comeback in the game and tweeted, "And it's another Gold Medal for India. Amazing from #PramodBhagat to overcome a second-set deficit 21-14, 21-17 and win the finals of #Parabadminton. What an inspiration these athletes are."

Earlier in the day, Abhishek Bachchan congratulated Narwal and Adhana for their glorious performances at the Paralympics. "The glorious performances continue! Congratulations #ManishNarwal and #SinghrajAdhana for winning #gold and #silver, respectively, at #TokyoParalympics," the 45-year-old actor wrote.

Reacting to the gold and silver medal by Bhagat and Sarkar, Taapsee wrote, "Gold it is! Look where they have took us on the medal table! Pramod Bhagat!"

Kareena shared Narwal's photo and wrote on Instagram, "Such a proud moment. Congratulations #ManishNarwal".

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor also applauded Narwal for his winning the gold medal. "Another gold for India!!! Congratulations #ManishNarwal!! #tokyoparalympics," he posted on his Instagram Story. In another post, the actor also congratulated Adhana.

Rajkummar Rao took his Instagram Story and shared the picture of Narwal and Adhana and wrote, "So proud of all our Paralympic players."

Kapoor posted on Instagram, "Congratulations on the gold @pramod.bhagat8" Pannu tweeted, "One more !!!!! Let's not stop counting! Manoj Sarkar."

India is competing in nine sports in the Paralympics, which is being held under strict safety and health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic. India is ranked 26th in the medal tally with four gold, seven silver, and 6 bronze medals so far.