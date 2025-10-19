More sports From T-67 in 2016 to Triumph in 2025: Tommy Fleetwood Conquers Delhi Golf Club to Win Inaugural DP World India Championship By Avinash Sharma Updated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 21:36 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 19:

New Delhi, Oct 19: When a youthful, boy-faced Tommy Fleetwood, then in his mid-20s, last teed off at the Delhi Golf Club in 2016, he finished tied-67th with a score of +4 at the Hero Indian Open - an event famously won by India's SSP Chawrasia, renowned for his mastery of the grainy greens at the iconic course, where he triumphed with a commanding 15-under finish.

Fast forward to 2025, a more mature, composed, busy-bearded and world-beating Tommy Fleetwood returned to the same venue - and this time, he didn't just play well, he conquered the Delhi Golf Club, lifting the inaugural DP World India Championship title on Sunday (October 19).

The $4 million event, hosted at the Lodhi-era heritage course surrounded by 500-year-old mediaval ruins, provided an emotional scene for the champion. Moments after he holed his championship-winning putt, Fleetwood's son walked up to the 18th green to celebrate with him - a moment that perfectly captured the Englishman's fairytale year. Fleetwood took home US $633,789 (₹55.3 lakh) in prize money, along with his eighth DP World Tour title and his first-ever win in India.

From Struggles to Redemption

Starting the final day three strokes behind Japan's Keita Nakajima, Fleetwood built momentum with a spectacular mid-round surge that changed the course of the championship. After opening solidly, he caught fire with birdies on holes 4, 7, 8, 9, and 10, surging up the leaderboard.

Nakajima and Fleetwood briefly lost their lead to Dan Hillier, who produced a remarkable run of four consecutive birdies from the fifth hole. But the New Zealander's double bogey on the 14th and a bogey on the 15th cost him dearly, as the English took control and never looked back.

Fleetwood later admitted he kept an eye on the scoreboard later in the day - something he's consciously tried to balance in recent years. "Yeah, you're always watching. I'd love to kind of watch them less, but they're there, so I'm just aware," he explained. "I saw Dan [Hillier] had a good start, and after three holes, I was three behind Keita. It's one of those things - you never know when everyone is going to come. You just have to keep playing and not force things."

"I actually looked at a leaderboard on 14, I was on the tee, and it came up that I was leading on my own. It looked like Dan had struggled there. You're never in control of what anybody else is doing, just yourself. So as much as I look at what's going on, I have to bring myself back to focusing on me and the next shot."

That measured mindset carried him through the final stretch. He holed key putts on 11 and 17, then safely parred the 18th to close with a sublime 7-under 65, finishing at 22-under (266) to win by two shots.

A Season of Milestones for Fleetwood

Fleetwood's victory was his first DP World Tour win since the 2024 Dubai Invitational, which came one year and 278 days ago. The triumph lifted him to No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking, up one place from sixth, and to 22nd on the Race to Dubai Rankings with 1,366.47 points - a remarkable rise from 94th position. It was also the ninth win by an English player on the 2025 Race to Dubai, contributing to the 386th overall English victory on the DP World Tour - further proof of England's continued dominance on the global golf stage.

Nakajima's Narrow Miss

For Keita Nakajima, who entered the final day as the sole leader, it was a case of what might have been. The Japanese star - last year's Hero Indian Open winner - managed only one birdie on the front nine and two more on the 12th and 17th holes. His 3-under 69 left him at 20-under (268), earning him a runner-up finish and $410,028 (₹35.8 lakh).

"It was a great week," Nakajima said. "Playing alongside Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood was special. India feels like one of my favorite countries now - maybe I'll win next year."

Meanwhile, for Fleetwood, it was redemption and celebration rolled into one - returning to the same greens where he once faltered, only to script his most emotional win yet. Standing beside his son on the 18th green, Fleetwood summed up the week: "To come back here, play in front of such crowds, and lift a trophy at Delhi Golf Club, it's something I'll never forget."

Top 10 Performers at a Glance

The top 10 performers at the DP World India Championship 2025 reflected the event's global depth and competitiveness. Fleetwood led the field at 22-under (266), followed by Nakajima at 20-under (268). The third spot was shared by Alex Fitzpatrick (England), Thriston Lawrence (South Africa), and Shane Lowry (Ireland) - all at 18-under (270) - each showcasing consistency and composure across all four rounds.

Viktor Hovland (Norway), Joost Luiten (Netherlands), and Jayden Schaper (South Africa) tied for sixth at 17-under (271), while Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Michael Kim (USA) rounded off the top 10 at 16-under (272). The leaderboard featured major champions, rising stars, and diverse representation, underscoring the tournament's growing prestige on the DP World Tour calendar.

Rory McIlroy's Indian Debut

The other major storyline of the week was Rory McIlroy's Indian debut. The reigning World No. 2 and five-time major winner, fresh off his Augusta Masters triumph earlier this year and the most recent Ryder Cup victory for Team Europe, drew massive galleries at DGC but failed to replicate his best form. McIlroy finished tied 26th at 11-under (277) after a final-round 71 that included three bogeys.

Despite being out of title contention by the penultimate day, fans turned up in huge numbers on final day, despite Diwali festivities starting, to cheer for the Northern Irishman, whose presence gave the event a global spotlight. After completing his round, McIlroy acknowledged the roaring crowd with smiles and waves, though the disappointment was evident. He was tied alongside Eugenio Chacarra (Spain), Andreas Halvorsen (Norway), Frederic Lacroix (France), and Brian Harman (USA).

Indian Golfers Fall Short

Among the home favourites, Shiv Kapur was the best Indian performer, finishing T-32 at 9-under (279), followed by Dhruv Sheoran at T-36 (-8). Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma both ended T-56 (-3), while Abhinav Lohan finished T-63 (-1).

However, despite the advantage of local knowledge and years of experience on their home course, Indian golfers failed to mount a serious challenge against the elite international field. Their performances fell short of expectations on a layout they know intimately. With none managing to break into the top 25, the week was a sobering reminder that the best Indian-field of golfers wasn't picked up.

The Old-School Charm of Delhi Golf Club

Beyond the results, the DPWIC 2025 will be remembered for its distinct character - a refreshing throwback to the classic, strategic style of golf that the DGC demands. The 18-hole course, carved amid Lodhi-era ruins, rewarded patience, precision, and placement rather than brute power. Players were often seen keeping their drivers in the bag, relying instead on woods, long irons, and delicate touch around the grainy, undulating greens that define DGC's personality.

It was a week that tested the temperament of modern-day golfers in a way few courses can - forcing them to think, adapt, and strategize rather than overpower. Many players, including Rory, Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, and Viktor Hovland, praised the old-school setup for the way it challenged shot-making and decision-making.

The tournament will be remembered not just for Fleetwood's emotional victory, but for reviving the spirit of traditional golf - where intelligence, patience, and precision outweigh power.

The Delhi Golf Club's timeless layout offers a rare kind of test that modern golf often overlooks, and its success this year should encourage more top players to return annually - to embrace its charm and take a welcome break from the fast-paced, aggressive brand of golf that defines today's tour.