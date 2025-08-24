Cheteshwar Pujara announces Retirement from all forms of Indian Cricket - A look at his Career and Numbers

Tommy Fleetwood Relishing Opportunity Ahead Of Tour Championship Finale And Potential PGA Win

Tommy Fleetwood managed to stay in the hunt for his first PGA Tour victory and FedExCup success at the Tour Championship. Despite losing three strokes to Patrick Cantlay during an eventful third round, Fleetwood remained optimistic. Initially, he shared the lead with Russell Henley after the second round but ended Saturday tied with Cantlay.

Fleetwood began the day impressively, securing four birdies in a row on the front nine, creating a three-shot lead. However, a double bogey on the par-three 15th hole temporarily cost him his advantage. He recovered by finishing with two birdies in his last three holes, achieving a three-under 67. This performance matched Cantlay's score of 16 under, as Cantlay finished with a 64 after three birdies.

The leaders are now two strokes ahead of Henley. Meanwhile, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley delivered the day's best round with a 63, putting him just three shots from the top. World number one Scottie Scheffler is four shots behind in fifth place, aiming for consecutive FedExCup titles.

Fleetwood has faced several close calls on the PGA Tour, including losing a lead at the St. Jude Championship earlier this month. Reflecting on his current position, he told Sky Sports: "I love the fact that I'm getting rewarded for my work by being in this position." He acknowledged that golf doesn't always give back what you put in but expressed joy in playing well and having another chance to win.

Rory McIlroy slipped back after scoring a third-round 71 due to late bogeys. Fleetwood remains enthusiastic about competing for victory: "It's another opportunity... I get to go out and do what I love and enjoy it... We're trying to win a golf tournament and do something very special."

As Fleetwood prepares for the final day of competition, he is excited about the challenge ahead. He recognises different pressures exist in golf but remains focused on performing well and seizing this opportunity.