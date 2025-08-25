More sports Tommy Fleetwood Attributes Great Attitude To His First PGA Tour Win At Tour Championship Tommy Fleetwood secured his first PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship, finishing with a two-under-par 68. His strong performance and positive attitude led him to a commanding three-shot win and a $10 million prize. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

Tommy Fleetwood celebrated his first PGA Tour victory after 164 attempts, clinching the Tour Championship with a decisive three-shot lead. Starting the final round at East Lake tied for the lead, he maintained his position with a two-under-par 68, securing a $10 million prize. Fleetwood's performance included five birdies and three bogeys, finishing at 18 under par, ahead of Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley.

Cantlay's early mistakes gave Fleetwood an advantage. He bogeyed the first hole and followed with a double bogey on the second after needing four putts from the fringe, dropping to 13 under par. This victory ended Fleetwood's streak of missed chances in final rounds, such as at the Travelers Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Fleetwood became the first golfer to achieve his maiden PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship in FedExCup history. His triumph was marked by overcoming previous disappointments and maintaining composure under pressure. The win was not only significant for its historical value but also for breaking Fleetwood's pattern of near misses.

Reflecting on his achievement, Fleetwood expressed gratitude towards his supporters: "The fans are amazing, it makes me a bit emotional. I'm so lucky with the support I get - it's so special and I hope everyone knows how grateful I am for it." His appreciation highlighted the role of fan support in his journey to victory.

Fleetwood acknowledged moments of inconsistency during his final round but was proud of regaining his form on holes 11 and 12. "I feel like I've had a great attitude throughout it all," he said. Adjusting his routine helped him regain confidence and focus during crucial moments.

Despite holding a three-shot lead going into the last hole, Fleetwood admitted that it didn't feel secure due to past experiences: "When you've lost it so many times, a three-shot lead down the last doesn't feel like that many!" His determination to secure this win was evident in his focused play.

This victory marks what Fleetwood hopes will be just the beginning: "This is hopefully just one win, the first of many to come. You cannot win plenty if you don't win the first one." With this mindset, he looks forward to building on this success in future tournaments.