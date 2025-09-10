More sports Tommy Fleetwood Confident Of Continued Success Following FedEx Cup Victory Tommy Fleetwood, fresh from his first PGA Tour victory at the FedEx Cup, is optimistic about future successes as he prepares for the Ryder Cup. He values the support received during his journey and aims to maintain momentum in upcoming tournaments. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 0:55 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Tommy Fleetwood, the FedEx Cup champion, is optimistic about his future after securing his first PGA Tour win. He is preparing for his fourth Ryder Cup appearance. Last month, Fleetwood triumphed at the Tour Championship, overcoming Patrick Cantlay and Russell Henley to claim the FedEx Cup. This victory ended a series of near misses, including a close call at the Travelers Championship in June and a lost lead at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Fleetwood's long-awaited victory brought him congratulatory messages from notable figures in golf and beyond. These messages meant more to him than the trophy itself. With the BMW PGA Championship happening at Wentworth this week, Fleetwood aims to maintain his positive momentum. "I learned from all the losses; you learn from the wins too," he shared with BBC Sport.

Reflecting on his journey, Fleetwood said he revisited past experiences to learn and enjoy those moments before returning to work. He believes there's much more ahead in the golfing calendar. "Winning's great, but it's only as great as the people that you share it with and appreciate it with," he expressed, valuing the support he received.

The 34-year-old golfer is currently ranked 94th in the DP World Tour's Race to Dubai standings. The upcoming event offers him a chance to improve his ranking. Afterward, he'll head to Bethpage in New York for the Ryder Cup as part of Luke Donald's team. Europe aims for their first away win since their narrow victory in Illinois 13 years ago.

Fleetwood anticipates facing a challenging environment at Bethpage due to its passionate home crowd. Despite this, he remains enthusiastic about experiencing an away New York crowd for the first time. "I hope they don't dislike me too much for a week! I hope our love for each other remains," Fleetwood remarked about his second away Ryder Cup experience.

He appreciates how home fans can influence events like the Ryder Cup and looks forward to embracing this unique atmosphere. "It's an experience that I've definitely never had before," he noted, eager to take it all in and enjoy every moment of it.

Fleetwood cherishes how many people became invested in his story over time. "The outpouring afterwards... that was the overwhelming thing," he said about how much support meant to him compared to any win.