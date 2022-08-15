Transparent selection without nepotism got India medals: PM Modi in his Independence Day speech

PM Modi addressed fellow countrymen from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day and said, "We saw in the recently concluded sports events we did well. It's not that we didn't have talent earlier, but transparent selection bereft of nepotism has led to Indian scoring medals."

The PM further stated that the talent will be the basis of a new India. "To cleanse every institute of India, let us shift our mentality from 'Bhai Bhatijawad' and 'Parivaarwad' and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it," he pointed out.

Earlier on August 13, the Prime Minister hosted India's medal-winning contingent in the Commonwealth Games at this residence in New Delhi. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and MoS Sports Nisith Pramanik were also present at the occasion.

At the quadrennial event held in Birmingham, the Indian contingent won a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze.

While addressing the athletes on August 13, the Prime Minister said, "while all of you were competing in Birmingham, crores of Indians were keeping awake till late night here in India, watching your every action. Many people used to sleep with alarms set up so that they remained updated on the performances." The Prime Minister said as per his promise at the time of the contingent's send-off that we are celebrating victory today.

Highlighting the great performance, the Prime Minister remarked that numbers do not reflect the entire story as many medals were missed by the narrowest possible margins which will soon be rectified by the determined players. He said that India has found a new way of winning in 4 new games as compared to last time. From lawn bowls to athletics, the athletes have performed phenomenally. With this performance, the trend of youth towards new sports in the country is going to increase a lot, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the achievements of the daughters of India in boxing, judo, wrestling and their domination in the CWG 2022. He said 31 medals came from the players who were making their debut indicating the growing confidence of the youth.