English

Watson shoots 63 to win Travelers for third victory of season

Posted By:
Bubba Watson
A seven-under 63 in the final round helped Bubba Watson to victory at the Travelers Championship

Connecticut, June 25: Bubba Watson continued his strong year by firing a seven-under 63 to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday.

The American claimed his third win of 2018 and 12th on the PGA Tour, finishing three shots clear at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Stewart Cink (62), Beau Hossler (66), J BHolmes (67) and Paul Casey (72) all finished in a tie for second at 14 under.

Watson pulled into the lead with eight birdies on Sunday, five of which came on the back nine. He recorded just one bogey in his round.

Casey entered the day with a four-stroke lead, but he shot his worst round of the tournament, registering three bogeys and one birdie.

Rory McIlroy finished the tournament tied for 12th at 11 under while Brooks Koepka ended up tied for 19th at nine under.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 2 - Stumps: SL 99/5 (36.0 vs WI 204
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, June 25, 2018, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS

    Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue