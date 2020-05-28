English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

TTFI makes fresh attempt to organise training camp, top players say no again

By Pti
TTFI makes fresh attempt to organise training camp, top players say no again

New Delhi, May 28: The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) will make a fresh attempt to organise a training camp at the end of June but top players including Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan are not ready to travel anytime soon as the situation remains "unsafe".

After the government allowed sports complexes to open without spectators earlier this month, the TTFI had written to the players to assemble for a camp in the first week of June.

However, none of the top players was keen to travel and their response will be on similar lines when they receive the federation's letter for the second time.

"We should be looking at July if at all. It is still too early to travel and things are not settling down. The cases continue to rise. Let there be some stability, until then we can keep training the way we have been at home," India's highest-ranked player at 31, Sharath, told PTI.

World number 32 G Sathiyan, who is based in Chennai like Sharath, is happy training in his home city under personal coach S Raman.

Asked the need for a training camp at this juncture, TTFI secretary general M P Singh said they are only acting on government's direction and checking players' availability for June end.

"If the players think it is unsafe for June end also, it is their choice and we respect that. But we are only acting as per government's direction," Singh said.

The plan is to have 16 players (8 men and 8 women) training under one roof and the venue options are Delhi, Sonepat and Patiala. There is no tournament in the near future with international body ITTF suspending all activities till end of June due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More TABLE TENNIS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 158,333 | World - 5,784,603
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 18:39 [IST]
Other articles published on May 28, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue