Twenty teams to lock horns at 2022 Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League

The League, which will feature 13 days of hard-fought golf, will conclude in a Grand Finale on October 22. The "Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League 2022" will feature 20 teams (two more than the inaugural season) locking horns for supremacy. Each team will comprise of 20 players, supported by one Mentor and one Coach. The tournament will be played on a "Four-ball better-ball Matchplay" Format.

"The Lloyd DGC League prides itself for having incorporated the best practices in the format to make it fair, competitive and enjoyable for the entire golfing ecosystem at DGC. The mentoring programme of the League has some of the finest golfers in India sharing their knowledge and expertise with all the members, a fantastic learning opportunity, especially the Juniors" said the Captain of DGC, Maj Gen AP Dere (Retd).

"The Delhi Golf Club has been producing champions for Indian golf. We have produced as many as 14 Arjuna Awardees and golfers from our stable have competed in and won on nearly every Major Tour worldwide," said Lt. Gen. Balbir Sandhu, Chairman - Tournament Organizing Committee, Delhi Golf Club League.

"Through the Lloyd Delhi Golf Club League, we wish to further hone our talent and continue to provide Indian and World golf with Champions".

Ravinder Zutshi, President Havells, Business Development and Corporate affairs said "We are delighted to associate with the Delhi Golf Club through the DGC League and their Junior Training Programme. As witnessed in the opening season of the league, DGC has provided an excellent ecosystem for the growth of golf in the capital. We believe the future of golf is in good hands and as the 'Title Sponsors' of the event we are delighted to be part of the DGC League that promotes the sport and nurtures young talent for a brighter future."

Some of the biggest names in the golfing world who have honed their skills at the Delhi Golf Club, are involved with the League at different levels, including three Arjuna Award winners namely Shiv Kapur, Nonita Lal Qureshi and Amit Luthra.

Additionally, stalwarts such as Gaurav Ghei - the first successful ever Indian golfer to qualify for the Open Championship '97; Vivek Bhandari - winner of the Honda-Siel PGA Championship '97; Arjun Singh - winner of the Wills Masters '98; Asian Tour regulars - Chirag Kumar and Amandeep Johl; leading Ladies Tour professionals Mehar Atwal and Ayesha Kapur, top Coaches Jasjit Singh and Ajai Gupta are involved in the Delhi Golf Club League 2022.

"I have been a product of the DGC system and feel very privileged to have had an opportunity to learn my golf here. And now this is an opportunity for me to give back to the club, its members and juniors some of the knowledge I have gained over the years" said Gaurav Ghei, who took the golfing world by storm with his chip-in victory in the Gadgil Western Masters in 1995.

The League will be played in two stages - a Round Robin stage followed by a Knock-out stage. During each playoff match between two teams, each team will field 7 pairs (14 players). One pair from each team will play against a pair from the other team in a "Four-ball better-ball" Matchplay format with all the players playing off 75% of their original handicaps. The teams will get points for their wins.

The 20 teams have been divided into 4 groups. After the Round Robin stage, 2 teams from each group will qualify for the Knock-out stage starting with the Quarter-finals. The Finals will be played on the 22nd of Oct 2022.

The 20 teams competing in the League are:

The A-Team, Sterling Swingers, Baale Golf, Eagles & Birdies, Christie's Golf, SwingKKings, Shiva Motocorp. Land Rover, Bajaj Foundation, Tee Birds, The Pioneers, Team Coca-Cola, 24 Secure Lions, TEEm EDC, Athletic Drive, BMW-Deutsche Motoren, Delhi Tigers, Birdie Machine, Ardee Par Excellence, robo4me and B i Luxury, with the last three being new entrants into the field.

Source: Media Release