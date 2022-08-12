English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Tyson Fury announces boxing retirement... again

By Harry Carr

London, August 12: Tyson Fury has conducted another U-turn on his boxing future, announcing his retirement on social media just three days after appearing to confirm plans for a return to the ring.

On Tuesday (August 9), Fury revealed he had appointed a new trainer and urged Derek Chisora to accept an offer for a trilogy fight during a series of Instagram posts. But on his 34th birthday, the WBC heavyweight champion announced plans to exit the sport.

"Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years," he wrote on Instagram on Friday (August 12).

"After long, hard conversations I've finally decided to walk away and on my 34th birthday I say bon voyage."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Tyson Fury (@tysonfury)

Fury originally announced he would leave the sport following a sixth-round knockout of Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, and has won 32 of his 33 professional bouts, registering one draw against Deontay Wilder in 2018.

Comments

MORE TYSON FURY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Read more about: tyson fury boxing wbo wbc wba
Story first published: Friday, August 12, 2022, 16:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 12, 2022

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments