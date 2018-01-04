Fury challenges champ Joshua to comeback fight

London, January 4: Tyson Fury has once again called out Anthony Joshua, challenging his domestic rival to be his first opponent since dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Briton Fury is free to resume his boxing career after serving a backdated two-year doping ban, providing he is granted a license.

Fury is currently working on getting back into fighting shape after ballooning in weight during his absence, and had previously stated he will not rush into a fight with WBA and IBO champion Joshua.

However, the unbeaten Fury has whetted the appetite of boxing fans by suggesting he does not need a warm-up fight before facing Joshua, who is targeting blockbuster bouts with Joseph Parker and Deontay Wilder – the WBO and WBC strap holders – this year to unify the division.

"As a sporting challenge I lay down the challenge for @anthonyfjoshua to fight me in my first fight back in over 2.5 years!" Fury posted on Twitter.

"I'm the best heavyweight on the planet come prove I'm not? The ball is in your court don't let your fans down CHAMP.

"I'm that good I don't need any warm-ups I can come off the couch and beat up on @anthonyfjoshua don't run your big a*** in the bush, let's fight this summer!!!"

Source: OPTA