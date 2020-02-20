English
Fury sees 'very nervous' Wilder as pair almost come to blows

By Dejan Kalinic
Wilder and Fury face-off

Las Vegas, February 20: Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder is "very nervous" ahead of their WBC heavyweight showdown as the pair almost came to blows on Wednesday (February 19).

Fury and Wilder faced off at a news conference just days out from their rematch at the MGM Grand, and they shoved each other before being separated.

The Brit, who drew with Wilder in their previous bout in December 2018, believes the American is showing signs of nerves.

"Wilder is very nervous. I can see his jumper going in and out from the big heart beat pounding out of his chest," Fury said.

"He's terrified. He's nervous as hell. He doesn't know what to expect, and he's getting knocked out."

Wilder laughed off Fury's suggestion ahead of Saturday's showdown, where he will defend his WBC title.

The 34-year-old said: "When I knock you out, go do stand-up comedy. You've got a career there.

"You've got pillows for fists and that's why I kept running through you."

Read more about: tyson fury deontay wilder boxing wbc
Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020

