I'm going to destroy all of you - Fury coming for Joshua and Wilder

The former WBA, WBO and IBF world heavyweight champion has not fought since sensationally dethroning Wladimir Klitschko in Dusseldorf in November 2015.

After a number of personal problems, including battles with his weight and depression, as well as serving a backdated two-year doping ban, Fury is set to return to the ring against Albania's Sefer Seferi in Manchester on June 9.

Fury's road to recovery has prompted talk of him facing Joshua and Wilder in the future, although it seems likely the latter pair will meet before then in a bout to unify the division.

Joshua (21-0), holds the three belts Fury took from Klitschko while Wilder (40-0) is the WBC champ, but the ever-confident Fury remains firm in his belief he would beat both men.

In business greed could be a potential pit fall. In sports greed feeds my hunger 💯 #StayHungry pic.twitter.com/dR6a8Qc8So — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) May 28, 2018

"I'm just sat here thinking that after meeting the great legend Roy Jones and everything he said to me was true," Fury said in an Instagram post.

"I can't sleep at night knowing that people think AJ's better than me or Deontay Wilder's better than me.

"I want to hit AJ with six left hooks in a row. Bomb squad coming for you.

"You may have thought I've been f****** about in the past but I'm more determined than I've ever been I'm going to destroy all of you.

"If there's any cruiserweights or light heavyweights out there who want to step up in my division the you better get it done cause I'm smashing through everybody."

Source: OPTA