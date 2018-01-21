UFC 220 results: Miocic creates history in title defense; Cormier retains title

Boston, January 21: Stipe Miocic defeated Francis Ngannou to retain the UFC Heavyweight Championship, Daniel Cormier stops Volkan Ozdemir in UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou at TD Garden, Boston on Saturday (January 20).

In the main event of UFC 220, the champ Miocic dominated the favored Francis Ngannou in a slugfest of a first round, but Miocic later turned it up against an increasingly exhausted challenger and picked up a unanimous decision win with scores of 50-44 across the board.

With that win, Miocic set the UFC record for most successful title defenses in the heavyweight division with three. Plus, Miocic makes it six wins in row, while Ngannou had his 10-fight winning streak of stoppage wins snapped.

Stipe Miocic makes UFC history becoming the first fighter to defend the Heavyweight title three times.



In the co-main event of the evening, Daniel Cormier retained the Light Heavyweight title against rising challenger Volkan Ozdemir.

Cormier after warding off initial attack, took Oezdemir out with a second-round TKO which ended via an onslaught on the ground after a succesful takedown. The stoppage came at the 2-minute mark of the second round.

It was Cormier's fifth straight win (barring the loss to Jones which was turned into no contest), while Ozdemir ended his five fight winning streak.

In front of his home crowd, bantamweight Rob Font defeated Brazilian Thomas Almeida via a second round technical knock out (TKO) to open the main card of UFC 220.

Followed that was a close battle of light heavyweights, Gian Villante and Francimar Barroso where the former picked up the win via split decision with a pair of 30-27 scores.

Next up it was a featherweight bout in action, where knock out artist Calvin Kattar lived up to the expectation as 'the Boston Stopper' stopped fellow knock out specialist Shane Burgos under a miute of the third round.

In the opening bout of the event (early prelims), Islam Makhachev knocked out the returning Gleison Tibau in the first round of a lightweight bout with a powerful left hand.

Next up on the preliminary card was featherweight bout in which, Enrique Barzola took a unanimous decision against UFC newcomer and former CES MMA featherweight champion Matt Bessette.

While in another featherweight scrap, Dana White's Contender Series contestant Julio Arce outworked fellow contestant Dan Ige to earn points across the board for a decision victory.

Later in a flyweight bout, Dustin Ortiz made hard work of Alexandre Pantoja to pick up a unanimous decision win. While, Kyle Bochniak defeated Brandon Davis via unanimous decision in a featherweight bout.

Also, on the prelims was knockout artist, Abdul Razak Alhassan who stopped Sabah Homasi with a cold uppercut in the first round of a welterweight bout. It was his ninth first round knockout in his UFC career.

Here are the final results of UFC 220:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic defeated Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)

2. Light Heavyweight title bout: Daniel Cormier defeated Volkan Oezdemir by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:00

3. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Shane Burgos by TKO (strikes) Round 3, 0:32

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante defeated Francimar Barroso by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font defeated Thomas Almeida by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:24

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Kyle Bochniak defeated Brandon Davis by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan defeated Sabah Homasi by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 3:47

3. Flyweight bout: Dustin Ortiz defeated Alexandre Pantoja by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Julio Arce defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Enrique Barzola defeated Matt Bessette by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Gleison Tibau by KO (punch) - Round 1, 0:57