UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier Fight Card and TV schedule

The event is headlined by heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line against light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

Cormier's return to the heavyweight division, which he left in February 2014, provides him with the opportunity to become the second fighter in the promotion's history to hold two titles simultaneously, a feat achieved by Conor McGregor in 2016.

Meanwhile, the co-main event was supposed to feature a featherweight title fight between champion Max Holloway and Brian Ortega. However, the bout was scrapped as Holloway pulled out as he was suffering with concussion-like symptoms.

After failing to find a replacement fighter for Ortega, UFC opted to move Ngannou vs. Lewis to the co-main event and pushed Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry to the main card.

Also on the main card is a tasty lightweight bout between Michael Chiesa and former 155lbs champion Anthony Pettis. Plus, a light heavyweight bout between Gokhan Saki and Khalil Rountree Jr.

The lightweight bout was supposed to take place at UFC 223 but was cancelled as Chiesa picked up a cut during the UFC 223 media day, where Conor McGregor threw a dolly through the window of a bus carrying his fellow fighters.

We will also see the likes of Dakkar Klose, Paulo Costa, Raphael Assuncao and Dan Hooker, amongst others in action on the prelims at the T-Mobile Arena.

When and where is UFC 226 happening?

UFC 226 takes place on Saturday, 7 July in Las Vegas.

Due to time difference it will be shown on Sunday (July 8) in India.

How can we watch UFC 226 and what time is it shown in India?

Sony Network will show the main card from 7.30 AM IST on Sunday (July 8), while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass a little earlier from 4.30 AM IST onwards.

Check out the scheduled fight card for UFC 226:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight title bout: Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Daniel Cormier

2. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Derrick Lewis

3. Welterweight bout: Paul Felder vs. Mike Perry

4. Lightweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Paulo Costa

2. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Rob Font

3. Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Drakkar Klose

4. Welterweight bout: Curtis Millender vs. Max Griffin

5. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker vs. Gilbert Burns

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Jamie Moyle vs. Emily Whitmire