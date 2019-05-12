UFC 237 results: Andrade slams Namajunas to claim strawweight title

After being totally outworked in the first round of the UFC 237 main event, Andrade bounced back in the second to claim gold and become the fourth undisputed women's strawweight champion.

Namajunas escaped a slam attempt and dominated the first five minutes of the bout, using her speed and range to fluster her Brazilian foe, who responded in the second frame with one of the most stunning finishes in recent memory.

Andrade slammed Namajunas for the knockout and eventually won the championship at the 2:34 mark of the second round. With that victory, Andrade now has 7-1 record since moving to strawweight and tied with Namjunas for most finishes in the division.

Jessica Andrade is the 4th undisputed UFC Strawweight Champion (Namajunas, Jedrzejczyk, Esparza).



MOST WINS - UFC Strawweight

9 - Joanna Jedrzejczyk

7 - @JessicaMMApro #UFC237

6 - Rose Namajunas

6 - Tecia Torres pic.twitter.com/WAYFRRtIKn — UFC News (@UFCNews) May 12, 2019

In the co-main event, hometown's former middleweight Anderson Silva did not get the return he wanted as he was beaten by Jared Cannonier in a that fight mostly belonged to "The Killa Gorilla".

The middleweight bout started brightly, however, ended in an unfortunate fashion after Cannonier's inside leg kick buckled Silva's knee in the closing seconds to force referee Herb Dean to step in at the 4:47 mark to stop the contest.

With that win, Cannonier now has won two fights in a row, while the veteran Silva suffered his second straight defeat.

After a leg injury that ended his bout by first round KO, @SpiderAnderson is helped out of the Octagon #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/gWgk0pay2M — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 12, 2019

Meanwhile, in the a featherweight bout which featured another Brazilian and former featherweight champion Jose Aldo also left the home crowd dissapointed as Alexander Volkanovski earned a trio of 30-27 scores for a decision win.

Also on the main card, Laureano Staropoli picked up a decision win over Thiago Alves with two scores of 30-27 and one score of 29-28. In the main card opener, Irene Aldana submitted Bethe Correia in the the third round of a women's bantamweight bout which was promoted from the prelims.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Thiago Moises, Clay Guida and Luana Carolina earned decision wins, while Ryan Spann, Vibyne Araujo, Warlley Alves and Raoni Barcelos won via stoppages.

Here are the final results of UFC 237:

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight title bout: Jessica Andrade defeated Rose Namajunas by knockout (slam) - Round 2, 2:58

2. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier defeated Anderson Silva by TKO (kick) - Round 1, 4:47

3. Featherweight bout: Alexander Volkanovski defeated Jose Aldo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Welterweight bout: Laureano Staropoli defeated Thiago Alves by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Irene Aldana defeated Bethe Correia by submission (armbar) - Round 3, 3:24

Preliminary card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Ryan Spann defeated Antonio Rogerio Nogueira by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 2:07

2. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises defeated Kurt Holobaugh by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves defeated Sergio Moraes by knockout (punch) - Round 3, 4:13

4. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida defeated B.J. Penn by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Luana Carolina defeated Priscila Cachoeira by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 29-27)

6. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos defeated Carlos Huachin by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:49

7. Women's Flyweight bout: Vibyne Araujo defeated Talita Bernardo by knockout (punch) - Round 3, 0:48