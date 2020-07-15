English
Masvidal wants Usman rematch over lucrative McGregor showdown

By Peter Hanson
Usman vs Masvidal 2 on the cards?
Las Vegas, July 15: Jorge Masvidal is targeting a rematch with Kamaru Usman even if it means missing out on a lucrative pay day to fight Conor McGregor.

Usman defended his UFC welterweight title on 'Fight Island' over the weekend, although Masvidal stepped in to take the bout against his rival at short notice.

Speaking prior to the bout in Abu Dhabi, UFC president Dana White said Masvidal going up against McGregor could be the biggest fight in the organisation's history.

McGregor last month announced his retirement from MMA but White declared his belief the Irishman will step back in the Octagon at some stage.

Masvidal, who agreed a new deal with UFC this month after a pay dispute, acknowledges how financially rewarding such a fight would be, yet his focus right now is not money.

"I want that damn belt and I'm stubborn," Masvidal told ESPN. "I know I'm better than Usman, and I want to prove it. I want to fight again.

"I'm not going to take nothing from him; he won the first one. Let's do it again.

"You can tell me that McGregor right now would make X, Y, Z dollars, the biggest pay-per-view you get in history, right, and I'm going to get paid forever.

"I feel I'm getting compensated well enough now that if I keep making the right decisions I've been doing, this money is forever money. So it's not about money."

Masvidal is confident Usman would be game to go again due to the promise of a big pay day.

"We'll talk to [the UFC]," Masvidal said. "I'm sure Usman would be onboard, because this is the most money he's made.

"So, if he wants to make that big-boy money again, gotta run it back, come on, let's go. In business that makes sense. I don't know what his management is thinking or what he's thinking, but obviously that's what I want to do."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 15:40 [IST]
