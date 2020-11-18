UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez fight card, date, time in India, talking points and where to watch

Bengaluru, November 18: The Ultimate Fighting Championship will continue its year-end run of shows this weekend with two exciting world championship bouts in the 125-pound divisions in UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez.

In the main event of UFC 255, Deiveson Figueiredo will look to secure his first successful flyweight title defense when he takes on No. 4 ranked contender Alex Perez.

In the co-main event, women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to continue her dominant title reign when she faces Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and No. 3 ranked contender Jennifer Maia.

Also on the main card, Mike Perry takes on Tim Means in a welterweight bout guaranteed to deliver fireworks, while No. 2 ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian squares off with No. 4 Cynthia Calvillo in a pivotal contest

In the main card opener, No. 14 ranked light heavyweight contender Shogun Rua is set for a rematch with No. 15 ranked Paul Craig following their entertaining draw one year ago.

In the preliminary card, meanwhile, we will see the likes of Brandon Moreno, Antonina Shevchenko, Ariane Lipski, Daniel Rodriguez, Nicolas Dalby and Alan Jouban among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 255:

Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC 255 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (November 21) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 22) morning in India. What time does UFC 255 start? The preliminary card starts at 6.30 PM ET/ 3.30 PM PT / 11.30 PM GMT (Saturday, November 21) | 5 AM IST (Sunday, November 22). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT (Saturday, November 21) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 22). Where and how to watch UFC 255? The main card will be shown in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and will be streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, the main card will stream live on Pay-Per-View, exclusively on ESPN+ in both English and Spanish. Main Event: Figueiredo vs. Perez Talking Points Figueiredo is coming off his dominant submission win over Joseph Benavidez to capture the vacant flyweight championship in July. A heavy-handed striker and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he has also earned thrilling victories against Tim Elliott, Alexandre Pantoja and John Moraga. Figueiredo now aims to secure his first successful title defense with another show-stealing performance. • UFC flyweight champion • No. 14 men's pound-for-pound • Nine wins by KO, seven via submission • 10 first-round finishes • Holds wins over Joseph Benavidez (twice), Tim Elliott and Alexandre Pantoja Perez has wasted no time since joining the UFC roster in 2017, as he becomes the first Dana White's Contender Series signee to challenge for a UFC title. Following exciting wins against Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa, Perez turned heads with his calf-kick TKO victory over perennial contender Jussier Formiga in June. Perez now aims to continue his rapid ascent by dethroning Figueiredo to achieve his dream of being UFC flyweight champion. • No. 4 ranked flyweight contender • Seven wins by submission, five via KO • 10 first-round finishes • First Dana White's Contender Series signee to challenge for a UFC championship • Holds wins against over Jussier Formiga, Jordan Espinosa and Mark De La Rosa Co-main Event: Shevchenko vs. Maia Talking Points No. 3 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter Shevchenko hopes to continue her dominant title reign with another highlight-reel finish. Throughout her career, she has netted impressive wins over Holly Holm, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Julianna Pena and Jessica Eye. Shevchenko now has her sights set on delivering a spectacular victory to secure her fourth consecutive title defense. • UFC women's flyweight champion • No. 3 women's pound-for-pound • Seven wins by submission, six via KO • Has made three successful title defenses • Holds wins over Holly Holm, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Julianna Pena and Jessica Eye Skilled Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Maia feels she has the tools to shock the world and dethrone Shevchenko. An 11-year MMA veteran and former Invicta FC Flyweight champion, Maia has secured sensational victories against Joanne Calderwood, Alexis Davis and Roxanne Modafferi (twice). Maia now aims to take home UFC gold by becoming the first fighter to defeat Shevchenko at 125 pounds. • No. 3 ranked women's flyweight contender • Five wins by submission, four via KO • Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt • Won nine of last 11 bouts • Holds wins over Joanne Calderwood, Alexis Davis and Roxanne Modafferi (twice) UFC 255: Figueiredo vs. Perez Fight Card Main Card 1. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) vs. Alex Perez 2. Women's Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs. Jennifer Maia 3. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Tim Means 4. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Cynthia Calvillo 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Mauricio Rua vs. Paul Craig Preliminary card 1. Flyweight bout: Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval 2. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Jordan Wright 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Antonina Shevchenko vs. Ariane Lipski 4. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Nicolas Dalby 5. Welterweight bout: Alan Jouban vs. Jared Gooden 6. Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus vs. Dustin Stoltzfus 7. Welterweight bout: Louis Cosce vs. Sasha Palatnikov