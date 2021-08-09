UFC 265 results and recap: How Gane stopped Lewis; Aldo dominated Munhoz

Main Event: Interim World Heavyweight Championship – Lewis vs Gane

The interim UFC heavyweight championship was awarded to undefeated striking sensation #3 Ciryl Gane as he put forth an intelligent offense against #2 Derrick Lewis in front of a hostile Houston hometown crowd. Gane peppered Lewis with punches, avoided the power shots, and finished by TKO in the third round.

Following the bout, Gane said, "I'm happy, but I'm feeling a little bit bad for my man in front of his fans... big love for Lewis and the fans. No secrets, that was the game plan. This is not just for me, this is for my team, my family, and my country."

Co-Main Event: Aldo vs Munhoz

Former two-time UFC world featherweight champion #5 Jose Aldo and surging finisher #9 Pedro Munhoz went the distance and stood toe to toe with each other. Aldo showcased his brilliant boxing and his trademark kicks were back on display as he made it two wins on the spin after dropping his first two bouts since his move to the bantamweight division.

Upon winning via unanimous decision, Aldo said, "I want to be a champion of this division. I worked really hard in Brazil and that's why I'm here tonight. You can bet the next guys are going to see me even more aggressive."

Other Main Card Action

Vincente Luque, a performance of the night bonus earner, moved one step closer to the title fight after choking out Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout for the first round submission win.

Earlier, Tecia Torres dominated Angela Hill for a decision win in a women's strawweight bout, while Song Yadong opened the main card with a split decision win over Casey Kenney in a bantamweight bout.

Preliminary and Early Prelims Action

Jessica Penne, Manel Kape, Miles Johns, Melissa Gatto and Johnny Munoz claimed stoppage wins in the preliminary and early prelims card, while Rafael Fiziev, Vince Morales and Alonzo Menifield earned decision wins on the night that saw a total of 7 stoppage wins.

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Main Card Final Results

1. Heavyweight interim title bout: Ciryl Gane defeated Derrick Lewis via TKO (strikes) at 4:11 of round three

2. Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo defeated Pedro Munoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque defeated Michael Chiesa via submission (D'Arce choke) at 3:25 of round one

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres defeated Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong defeated Casey Kenney via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Preliminary Card Results

1. Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev defeated Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales defeated Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield defeated Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Jessica Penne defeated Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (armbar) at 4:32 of round one

UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane Early Preliminary Card Results

1. Flyweight bout: Manel Kape defeated Ode' Osbourne via knockout at 4:44 of round one

2. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns defeated Anderson dos Santos via knockout at 1:16 of round three

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Melissa Gatto defeated Victoria Leonardo via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two

4. Bantamweight bout: Johnny Munoz defeated Jamey Simmons via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:35 of round two