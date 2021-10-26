UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira fight card, date, timings in IST, telecast and live streaming information

In the main event of the 15-bout UFC 267 card, UFC world light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz goes for his second successful title defense when he takes on massive veteran finisher, the No. 1 ranked Glover Teixeira.

In the co-main event, former UFC bantamweight champion and No. 1 contender Petr Yan and surging No. 3 ranked Cory Sandhagen aim to show off the explosiveness of the division when they vie for the interim title.

Also on the main card, No. 5 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev looks to continue his momentum when he meets No. 6 Dan Hooker, while top heavyweights collide when No. 5 ranked contender Alexander Volkov squares off with surging No. 8 Marcin Tybura.

Plus, No. 12 ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang aims to spoil the return of undefeated Khamzat Chimaev and in the main card opener, No. 7 ranked Magomed Ankalaev takes on No.

8 ranked Volkan Oezdemir in a clash of light heavyweight contenders.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Amanda Ribas, Virna Jandiroba, Ricardo Ramos, Zubaira Tukhugov, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Michal Oleksiejczuk, Shamil Gamzatov, Makwan Amirkhani, Lerone Murphy, Damir Ismagulov and Magomed Mustafaev in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC 267:

1️⃣7️⃣ seconds is all @KChimaev needed ⏱



[ #UFC267 | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 10:30𝙖𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on ESPN+ | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/AxBHrJH1JY — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2021 Venue, date, timings and telecast information When and where is UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (October 30) on Yas Island (UFC Fights Island) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. In India, the event will start on Saturday (October 30) and end in the early hours of Sunday (October 31). What time does UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira start? The preliminary card starts at 10:30 AM ET / 7:30 AM PT / 2.30 PM GMT / 8 PM IST (Saturday, October 30). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 2 PM ET / 11 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 30). Where and how to watch UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira in India? The main card is shown live in India from 11:30 PM (October 30) on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), while one can also stream the event live using the Sony LIV app. Glover's got dynamite in those hands 🧨



[ @GloverTeixeira | Saturday | 𝙋𝙧𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙢𝙨 10:30𝙖𝙢𝙀𝙏 | 𝙈𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙙 2𝙥𝙢𝙀𝙏 | LIVE on ESPN+ | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/qaAko0aF06 — UFC (@ufc) October 25, 2021 UFC 267 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight title bout: Jan Błachowicz (c) vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Bantamweight interim title bout: Petr Yan vs. Cory Sandhagen 3. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker 4. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Marcin Tybura 5. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. Khamzat Chimaev 6. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Volkan Oezdemir Preliminary Card 1. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Virna Jandiroba 2. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Zubaira Tukhugov 3. Middleweight bout: Albert Duraev vs. Roman Kopylov 4. Welterweight bout: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Benoit St. Denis 5. Light Heavyweight bout: Michal Oleksiejczuk vs. Shamil Gamzatov 6. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Lerone Murphy 7. Middleweight bout: Hu Yaozong vs. Andre Petroski 8. Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs. Magomed Mustafaev 9. Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Allan Nascimento An exciting LHW battle is in store for us this Saturday ⚔️



[ #UFC267 | Oct 30 | @VisitAbuDhabi | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/owQcqM0VDl — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2021 Main Event: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira Talking Points Blachowicz • A 14-year MMA veteran • Holds spectacular KO wins over Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes and Corey Anderson • Handed middleweight champion Israel Adesanya the first loss of his career. • Fourth Most Wins Among Active Light Heavyweights • Fourth Most Knockdowns Among Active Light Heavyweights • Third Highest Takedown Accuracy in Light Heavyweight History Teixeria • A decorated Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt • Has memorable victories against Thiago Santos, Anthony Smith, Rashad Evans and Quinton ‘Rampage' Jackson • Most Finishes in Light Heavyweight History • Fourth Most Significant Strikes Landed in Light Heavyweight History • Most Submission Wins in Light Heavyweight History A battle for the interim BW belt you 𝐖𝐎𝐍'𝐓 want to miss 🍿



[ 📺 #UFC267 Countdown | 11amET | Today on ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/guxyshJ1gq — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2021 Co-main Event: Yan vs. Sandhagen Talking Points Yan • A Master of Sport in MMA and boxing • Has secured thrilling KO victories against Jose Aldo, Urijah Faber, Douglas Silva de Andrade and Teruto Ishihara • Most Knockdowns in UFC Bantamweight History • Second Most Significant Strikes Landed in a UFC Bantamweight Fight • Eighth Highest Takedown Accuracy and Takedown Defense in UFC History Sandhagen • No. 3 ranked Bantamweight • Has 5 stoppage wins • Has notable wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moares and Raphael Assuncao • Fourth Highest Strike Rate in UFC Bantamweight History • Eighth Largest Strike Differential Among Active Bantamweights • Sixth Fastest Knockout in UFC Bantamweight History