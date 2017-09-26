UFC: Dana White dismisses idea of McGregor-Diaz triology

Bengaluru, September 26: The UFC President Dana White dismissed rumours of a potential rubber match between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz in December.

The idea of the triology has surfaced in periods over the last year, but the UFC's president appeared to put an end to the speculation on Sunday (September 24) night when he replied to a tweet with regard to the possibility of a McGregor-Diaz bout at UFC 219 on December 30.

Not true AT ALL — Dana White (@danawhite) September 24, 2017

There is still no official release in terms of whats in store for UFC 219, but White's comment was less than inspiring for those who'd like to see which fighter can settle the existing 1-1 score and win the potential trilogy.

Diaz beat McGregor via a submission (RNC) in UFC 196 in March 2016 in the first encounter, while McGregor won the rematch at UFC 202 via a majority decision.

McGregor, of course, is set to return on the back of a recent megafight against Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, but Diaz has not competed since his loss to McGregor at UFC 202.