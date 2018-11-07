UFC Fight Night 139: Korean Zombie vs. Rodriguez fight card and schedule

A featherweight bout between former title challenger Chan Sung Jung and The Ultimate Fighter: Latin America featherweight winner Yair Rodriguez will serve as the main event of the card.

The card was originally scheduled to be headlined by former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar, but The Answer was forced to pull out due to injury and Rodriguez replaced him to take on The Korean Zombie.

Chan Sung Jung has won four of his five fights in the UFC with his last outing coming over a year ago in February 2017 when he defeated Dennis Bermudez via a first-round KO. The Korean Zombie's only loss in the promotion came when he lost the featherweight title bout against Jose Aldo in 2013 at UFC 163.

The El Pantera, meanwhile, has won six of seven fights in UFC with that sole loss coming in his last outing when he was TKO'ed by Edgar via doctor's stoppage in May 2017.

In the co-main event, we will see a welterweight bout between Cowboy Donald Cerrone and the Platinum Mike Perry.

The veteran Cerrone will look to get back among the win columns after losing his last fight to Leon Edwards earlier this year in June. Before dropping his last fight, he snapped a three-fight skid with a stoppage win over Yancy Mederios via TKO earlier this year in February 2018.

Perry, meanwhile, has lost two of his three fights, but got back in the win column after earning a split decision win over Paul Felder at UFC 226 in July this year.

Also on the main card features a women's bantamweight bout between Raquel Pennington and Germaine de Randamie, while Maycee Barber takes on Hannah Cifers in a women's strawweight bout. Plus, we will also see Joseph Benavidez meet Ray Borg at flyweight, while Mike Trizano faces Luis Pena in a lightweight bout.

Earlier on the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Ashley Yoder, Amanda Cooper, Beneil Dariush and Mark de la Rosa in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 139:

When and where is UFC Denver happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 10) at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. However, the event will take place on Sunday (November 11) due to time difference.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 139 in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live in India on Sunday (November 11) from 8.30 AM IST, while you could also stream the main card using the Sony LIV app.

The preliminary card can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in the early hours of Sunday (November 11) from 5 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled fight card for Fight Night 139:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung vs. Yair Rodríguez

2. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Mike Perry

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Germaine de Randamie

4. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Ray Borg

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Maycee Barber vs. Hannah Cifers

6. Lightweight bout: Mike Trizano vs. Luis Pena

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder vs. Amanda Cooper

2. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Bobby Moffett

3. Lightweight bout: Beneil Dariush vs. Thiago Moises

4. Lightweight bout: Devonte Smith vs. Julian Erosa

5. Lightweight bout: Davi Ramos vs. John Gunther

6. Flyweight bout: Joseph Morales vs. Eric Shelton

7. Flyweight bout: Mark de la Rosa vs. Joby Sanchez