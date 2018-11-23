UFC Fight Night 141: Blaydes vs. Ngannou 2 fight card and schedule

The UFC will be making their first visit to Beijing and second visit to Mainland China as the weekend's event follows last year's UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs. Gastelum in Shanghai.

The main event will feature heavyweight title contenders Francis Ngannou and Curtis Blaydes going head to head in a rematch. While, the co-main will also feature another heavyweight contender in Alistair Overeem, who meets promotional newcomer Sergey Pavlovich.

Ngannou defeated Blaydes via a second-round TKO when they met in April 2016 at Fight Night: Rothwell vs. Dos santos and went on four-fight winning streak. But, the Predator has dropped two fights since. His most recent outing was a decision loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226.

Blaydes, meanwhile, is on a unbeaten run since his defeat to Ngannou and has three stoppage wins to top of that streak. The Razor's last outing was a third-round TKO win over Overeem at UFC 225. So, the fight has all the makings of highlight reel finish with the title shot is sight for the pair.

Overeem, who has lost to the headliners of the event will look to snap debutant Pavlovich's unbeaten streak in MMA. The Russian has a 12-fight undeated streak with nine of those victories coming via stoppage. So, another stoppage win can not be ruled out for the pair.

The rest of the main card as expected is packed with locals featuring the likes of Li Jingliang and Song Yadong. China's own, "The Leech" and Yadong will meet promotion's newcomers David Zawada and Vince Morales.

The Leech doesn't do boring fights! 🇨🇳@UFCJingliang back on home territory at #UFCBeijing this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/vGrWHLY8SY — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 22, 2018

Meanwhile, in the early prelims we will see more Asian and local talent like Kenan Song, who will take on Alex Morono in a welterweight bout. Plus, we will also see Jessica Aguilar, Louis Smolka and Syuri Kondo in action.

When and where is UFC Fight Night 141 happening?

The event takes palce at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing on Saturday (November 24).

How to watch or stream UFC Beijing in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live in India on Saturday (November 24) from 5 PM IST, while one could also stream the main card live via Sony LIV.

The earlier preliminary card can be streamed using UFC Fight Pass from 1.45 PM on Saturday (November 24).

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 141:

Main Card (Sony SIX)

1. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Curtis Blaydes

2. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich

3. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales

4. Welterweight bout: Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada

Preliminary Card (Fight Pass)

1. Welterweight bout: Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Wu Yanan vs. Lauren Mueller

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Hu Yaozong vs. Rashad Coulter

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Zhang Weili vs. Jessica Aguilar

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs. Syuri Kondo

6. Bantamweight bout: Liu Pingyuan vs. Martin Day

7. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. John Philips

8. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji