UFC Fight Night 143: Cejudo vs Dillashaw fight card and schedule

UFC make their debut on ESPN with a blockbuster main event in which flyweight champion Henry Cejudo puts the title on the line against UFC Bantamweight champ T.J.Dillashaw.

Dillashaw eyes history as he has a chance to become the third man to be champion in two divisions simultaneously and fourth fighter overall with a win. The other three fighters who achieved that feat are Conor McGregor at UFC 205, Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 and Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

In the co-main event, Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series' impressive heavyweight Greg Hardy makes his UFC debut against Allen Crowder.

"I'm haunted and I am a broken man," former NFL star-turned-MMA fighter Greg Hardy says. He's grateful that UFC is giving him a chance that some believe he doesn't deserve, given his history of domestic violence.@APgelston: https://t.co/yfjag2wbxs pic.twitter.com/tVMIure4DW — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 18, 2019

The main card also features a women's flyweight bout between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich. The pair originally scheduled to meet in November last year, but that fight was cancelled as Ostovich was forced to pull out due to being assualted by her husband which resulted in a broke orbital bone.

Also on the main card is a lightweight bout between Gregor Gilliespe and Yancy Mederios, Joseph Benavidez vs Dustin Oritz at flyweight and Glover Texeira vs Karl Robertson at light heavyweight.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card also is stacked and will be headlined by the veteran Cowboy Donald Cerrone, who meets Alexander Hernandez.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 143:

When and where is Fight Night 143 happening?

The event takes place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday (January 19). Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (January 20) in India.

How to watch Fight Night 143 in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Sunday (January 20) from 8.30 AM IST, while one could also stream the main card live via Sony LIV.

The preliminary card is available via UFC Fight Pass, with the early prelims starting from 4.30 AM IST.

Here is the scheduled card for Fight Night 143:

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Henry Cejudo (c) vs. T.J. Dillashaw

2. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Allen Crowder

3. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie vs. Yancy Medeiros

4. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez vs. Dustin Ortiz

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Karl Roberson

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Alexander Hernandez

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Ariane Lipski

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield vs. Vinicius Moreira

4. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista vs. Cory Sandhagen

5. Lightweight bout: Dennis Bermudez vs. Te Edwards

6. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Geoff Neal

7. Welterweight bout: Chance Rencountre vs. Kyle Stewart