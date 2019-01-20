English

UFC Fight Night 143 results: Cejudo stops Dillashaw under a minute to retain title

By
Henry Cejudo defends flyweight title (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)
Brooklyn, January 20: Henry Cejudo took just under a minute to stop T.J.Dillashaw to retain the UFC Flyweight Championship at UFC Fight Night 143: Cejudo vs Dillashaw on Saturday (January 19).

The super fight main event took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where Cejudo stunned the UFC Bantamweight champion Dillashaw with kicks and multiple strikes to earn the stoppage at 0:32 of the first round.

Dillashaw, however, felt the decision to stop the contest was hard against him and immediately protested it. Cejudo, meanwhile, told Dillashaw he'll give him another shot at 135 pounds. The knock out was the fifth fastest in UFC history.

In the co-main event, Greg Hardy launched an illegal knee to the head of a downed Allen Crowder to be disqualified at the 2:28 mark of Round 2. The win for Crowder is his first in two tries with the UFC. The loss in his UFC debut is the first defeat on Hardy's pro record.

In the light heavyweight bout that opened the main card, Glover Teixeira submitted Karl Roberson at 3:21 of round 1.

Later, in a women's flyweight bout, after digesting repeated take downs early doors of the fight, Paige VanZant bounced back to submit Rachael Ostovich with an armbar at the 1:50 mark of Round 2.

Next up, in flyweight rematch, Joseph Benavidez defeated Dustin Ortiz again. After taking a decision from Ortiz in November 2014, Benavidez took home another unanimous decision.

In the lightweight bout that followed, Gregor Gillespie started with take downs and finished Yancy Medeiros with a brutal onslaught and earned a second-round TKO.

Earlier in the prelims, Donald Cerrone, Alonzo Menifield, Cory Sandhagen and Chance Rencountre earned stoppage wins, while Joanne Calderwood, Dennis Bermudez and Geoff Neal picked up decision wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Fight Night 143:

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Henry Cejudo defeated T.J. Dillashaw by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:32

2. Heavyweight bout: Allen Crowder defeated Greg Hardy by disqualification (illegal knee) - Round 2, 2:28

3. Lightweight bout: Gregor Gillespie defeated Yancy Medeiros by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:59

4. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez defeated Dustin Ortiz by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Paige VanZant defeated Rachael Ostovich by submission (armbar) - Round 2, 1:52

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira defeated Karl Roberson by submission (arm-triangle choke) - Round 1, 3:21

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone defeated Alexander Hernandez by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 3:43

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood defeated Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield defeated Vinicius Moreira by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:56

4. Bantamweight bout: Cory Sandhagen defeated Mario Bautista by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 3:31

5. Lightweight bout: Dennis Bermudez defeated Te Edwards by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

6. Welterweight bout: Geoff Neal defeated Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Welterweight bout: Chance Rencountre defeated Kyle Stewart by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:25

    Story first published: Sunday, January 20, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
