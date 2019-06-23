UFC Fight Night 154 results: Korean Zombie finishes Moicano in 58 seconds

Jung connected a powerful right hand to send Moicano to the floor for the finish just 58 seconds into the first round of the featherweight bout.

Korean Zombie also picked up a $50,000 bonus for his fifth career knockout while handing Moicano his second knockout loss. The result meant Jung improved his unbeaten streak to two, while Moicano suffered his second consecutive loss.

The right hand that was the beginning of the end. #UFCGreenville pic.twitter.com/znmlJxrWXT — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2019

Meanwhile, the event's original co-headliner between John Lineker and Rob Font was cancelled as an injury forced the former to pull out of the Bantamweight bout, which was then replaced by a welterweight between Randy Brown and Bryan Barberena.

Brown outstruck Barbarena to earn an upset stoppage win at the 2:54 mark of the second round. The result meant, Rude Boy Brown bounced back from a KO loss against Niko Price, while Bam Bam Barberena suffered back-to-back stoppage losses.

Also on the main card, there were decison wins for Andre Ewell, Andrea Lee and Kevin Holland. Earlier in the preliminary card, Dan Ige, Ashley Yoder, Molly McCann and Deron Winn earned decison wins, while Luis Pena and Jair Rozenstruik picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Greenville:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung defeated Renato Moicano by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:58

2. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown defeated Bryan Barberena by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:54

3. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell defeated Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee defeated Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Alessio Di Chirico by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder defeated Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

3. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena defeated Matt Wiman by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 1:14

4. Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik defeated Allen Crowder by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:09

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann defeated Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Middleweight bout: Deron Winn defeated Eric Spicely by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)