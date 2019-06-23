English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC Fight Night 154 results: Korean Zombie finishes Moicano in 58 seconds

By
Chan Sung Jung (right) punches Renato Moicano (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)
Chan Sung Jung (right) punches Renato Moicano (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)

South Carolina, June 23: The Korean Zombie Chan Sung Jung knocked out Renato Moicano under a minute in the first round of the UFC Fight Night 154 main event at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Saturday (June 22).

Jung connected a powerful right hand to send Moicano to the floor for the finish just 58 seconds into the first round of the featherweight bout.

Korean Zombie also picked up a $50,000 bonus for his fifth career knockout while handing Moicano his second knockout loss. The result meant Jung improved his unbeaten streak to two, while Moicano suffered his second consecutive loss.

Meanwhile, the event's original co-headliner between John Lineker and Rob Font was cancelled as an injury forced the former to pull out of the Bantamweight bout, which was then replaced by a welterweight between Randy Brown and Bryan Barberena.

Brown outstruck Barbarena to earn an upset stoppage win at the 2:54 mark of the second round. The result meant, Rude Boy Brown bounced back from a KO loss against Niko Price, while Bam Bam Barberena suffered back-to-back stoppage losses.

Also on the main card, there were decison wins for Andre Ewell, Andrea Lee and Kevin Holland. Earlier in the preliminary card, Dan Ige, Ashley Yoder, Molly McCann and Deron Winn earned decison wins, while Luis Pena and Jair Rozenstruik picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Greenville:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung defeated Renato Moicano by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:58

2. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown defeated Bryan Barberena by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 2:54

3. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell defeated Anderson dos Santos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee defeated Montana De La Rosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Alessio Di Chirico by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Dan Ige defeated Kevin Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Ashley Yoder defeated Syuri Kondo by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-25, 30-24)

3. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena defeated Matt Wiman by TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 1:14

4. Heavyweight bout: Jair Rozenstruik defeated Allen Crowder by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:09

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann defeated Ariane Lipski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Middleweight bout: Deron Winn defeated Eric Spicely by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 30 - June 23 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 5 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 11:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue