UFC Fight Night 158: Cowboy vs. Gaethje preview, fight card, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, September 13: This weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Vancouver, Canada to host UFC Fight Night 158: Cowboy vs. Gaethje at the Rogers Arena.

The promotion's fifth visit to the city is headlined by a blockbuster lightweight clash between top ten contenders featuring two of MMA's most exciting fighters, as No. 4 ranked Cowboy Cerrone faces No. 5 Justin Gaethje.

In the co-main event, Plus, former light heavyweight title challenger and No.10 ranked Glover Teixeira goes for his third consecutive win against dangerous finisher and No. 14 Nikita Krylov.

Meanwhile, a heavyweight bout between Todd Duffee and Jeff Hughes, a welterweight scrap between Michel Pereira and Tristan Connelly, a middleweight bout between Uriah Hall and Antonio Carlos Junior, while Misha Cirkunov vs Jimmy Crute at light heavyweight concludes the main card lineup.

In the preliminary card, the likes of Marcin Tybura, Augusto Sakai, Chas Skelly, Louis Smolka and more will be in action in the Octagon.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 158:

SATURDAY on ESPN+ @Cowboycerrone vs @Justin_Gaethje pic.twitter.com/eFxg9aPd7E — Dana White (@danawhite) 12 September 2019 Venue, Start time and TV Info When and where is UFC Fight Night 158 happening? The event takes place on Saturday (September 14) in Vancouver, Canada. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (September 15) in India. What time does UFC Vancouver start? The preliminary card starts at 2.30 AM IST (September 15); 9 PM GMT (September 14); 2 PM Local Time (September 14). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 5.30 AM IST (September 15); 12.00 AM GMT (September 14); 5 PM Local Time (September 14). Where and how to watch UFC Fight Night 158 in India? The main card will be shown live via Sony TEN 2 in India, with Sony LIV live streaming the card. Preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass. Ol' 🤠 Cowboy still got it! #UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/CTMG633l64 — UFC (@ufc) 10 September 2019 Main Event: Cowboy vs. Gaethje preview A former lightweight title challenger and perennial fan favorite, Cerrone has delivered some of the most spectacular fights in UFC history. Throughout his storied career, he has netted thrilling victories over Al Iaquinta, Edson Barboza, Mike Perry, Matt Brown and Rick Story. Cerrone now looks to remain undefeated in Canada and continue his ascent up the 155-pound rankings against one of the division's most dangerous competitors. Known as "The Highlight," Gaethje has proven to be among the most exciting fighters on the UFC roster. In only five appearances, he has taken home six Fight Night bonuses. During his UFC tenure, he has delivered incredible wins over Edson Barboza, Michael Johnson and James Vick. Gaethje now aims to earn his third consecutive victory over one of MMA's most respected athletes and further stake his claim as a lightweight title threat. 🇧🇷 Brazilian power!



Can @GloverTeixeira make it 3️⃣ straight at #UFCVancouver? pic.twitter.com/pFaNJacysm — UFC (@ufc) 11 September 2019 Co-main event: Teixeira vs. Krylov preview A 17-year MMA veteran, Teixeira has fought the who's who of MMA. Known for his heavy hands and punishing grappling attack, he has picked up impressive victories against former UFC light heavyweight champions Rashad Evans and Quinton "Rampage" Jackson. Currently riding a two-fight win streak, he is now poised to stop yet another surging contender. An unpredictable and dynamic finisher, Krylov has yet to go to a judges' decision in 32 MMA bouts. Equally dangerous with his striking as he is on the mat, Krylov has delivered highlight-reel finishes against Ovince Saint Preux, Ed Herman, Walt Harris, Francimar Barroso and Fabio Maldonado. He now hopes to use Teixeira as a stepping stone to crack the light heavyweight division's top 10. Talking #UFCVancouver picks!



💰 @Greek_Gambler breaks it down ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rVM8qg7dTV — UFC (@ufc) 12 September 2019 The scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 158 Main Card 1. Lightweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Justin Gaethje 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Nikita Krylov 3. Heavyweight bout: Todd Duffee vs. Jeff Hughes 4. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira vs. Tristan Connelly 5. Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs. Antonio Carlos Junior 6. Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Jimmy Crute Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Augusto Sakai 2. Bantamweight bout: Cole Smith vs. Miles Johns 3. Bantamweight bout: Brad Katona vs. Hunter Azure 4. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly vs. Jordan Griffin 5. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Ryan McDonald 6. Lightweight bout: Kyle Prepolec vs. Austin Hubbard