UFC on ESPN 11 results: Blaydes, Emmett enjoy unanimous decision wins

Blaydes dominated the 6-foot-7 Russian throughout the bout, setting a new record for most takedowns in the heavyweight division. Razor Blaydes succeeded on 14 of 25 takedown attempts and racked up scores of 49-46, 48-47 and 48-46 for his fourth straight victory.

"I'm tired," Blaydes said on the broadcast afterward through heavy inhales. "Volkov was a lot harder than I thought to take down. He has big strong legs.

".. Always good experience to know you can go five rounds. I know I've got to work on my conditioning after the third round."

🤼‍♂️ @RazorBlaydes265 just set the HWT takedown record with his 1️⃣2️⃣th of the fight! #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/PTrTS6BPre — UFC (@ufc) June 21, 2020

The event was the fourth of five consecutive UFC shows held over five weekends with no fans on its corporate campus. After next week's show headlined by Dustin Poirier's meeting with Dan Hooker, the UFC will move to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi for four shows in 14 days, beginning with UFC 251 on July 12.

In the co-main event, Josh Emmett also earned a unanimous decision win against Shane Burgos in a featherweight bout.

Emmett and Burgos put on the performance of the night with a fascinating slugfest, with Emmett winning 29-28, 29-28 and 29-27. The 35-year-old Emmett persevered through a knee injury in the first round to land two knockdowns and a dominant third round, but Burgos absorbed tremendous punishment and thought he had earned a decision.

Also on the main card, there were two more decision wins as Raquel Pennington defeated Marion Reneau in a battle of women bantamweights with scores of 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 and Belal Muhammad of Palestine outlasted fellow welterweight Lyman Good with a trio of 29-28 scores.

Meanwhile, Jim Miller earned a submission victory over Roosevelt Roberts with an armbar at 2:25 during the first round of a catchweight bout.

In the preliminary card, there were three decsion wins and four stoppage win with the most notable undercard result coming in a lightweight bout, in which Austin Hubbard defeated Max Rohskopf by technical knockout after the latter retired after two rounds.

There were also wins for Bobby Green, Tecia Torres, Marc-Andre Barriault, Gillian Robertson, Justin Jaynes and Lauren Murphy.

MOST FLYWEIGHT WINS - UFC History

5 - Valentina Shevchenko

5 - Katlyn Chookagian

4 - Lauren Murphy

4 - Joanne Calderwood

4 - Montana de la Rosa

4 - Jessica Eye

4 - Gillian Robertson#UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/gO4sHGCAQK — UFC News (@UFCNews) June 20, 2020

Final results of UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes defeated Alexander Volkov by unanimous decision (49-46, 48-47, 49-46)

2. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett defeated Shane Burgos by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-27)

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Marion Reneau by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad defeated Lyman Good by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Catchweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Roosevelt Roberts by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:25

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green defeated Clay Guida by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres defeated Brianna Van Buren by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault defeated Oskar Piechota by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:50

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Cortney Casey by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:32

5. Lightweight bout: Justin Jaynes defeated Frank Camacho by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:41

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Lauren Murphy defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7. Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard defeated Max Rohskopf by TKO (doctor stoppage) - Round 2, 5:00

