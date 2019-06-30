UFC on ESPN 3 results: Ngannou finishes dos Santos in a hurry

Fresh on the back of a quick stoppage of Cain Velasquez, Ngannou stopped former heavyweight champion dos Santos with a vicious finish at 1.11 mark of the first frame.

Dos Santos landed thudding leg kicks in the opening stages of the bout, but, he was never able to get going as Ngannou landed a powerful right to put a halt to Cigano's success in a hurry.

The result marked Ngannou's third straight win with all three being first-round finishes, while dos Santos was snapped off a three-fight winning streak.

The Predator has won all but two of his UFC appearances, which were decision losses to Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis. Cigano suffered his fifth loss in his 20-fight UFC career.

In the flyweight co-main event, Joseph Benavidez stopped Jussier Formiga via TKO at 4.47 mark of the second round. The result meant Benavidez improved on his two-fight winning streak, while Formiga suffered his first loss since winning four in a row.

Also on the main card, there were decision wins for Demian Maia and Vinc Pichel, while Drew Dober and Alonzo Menifield earned first round stoppage wins over Marco Polo Reyes and Paul Craig respectively.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Ricardo Ramos and Jared Gordon earned decision wins, while Eryk Anders, Dalcha Lungiambula, Amanda Ribas and Maurice Greene picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Minneapolis:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou defeated Junior Dos Santos by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:11

2. Flyweight bout: Joseph Benavidez defeated Jussier Formiga by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 4:47

3. Welterweight bout: Demian Maia defeated Anthony Rocco Martin by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel defeated Roosevelt Roberts by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober defeated Marco Polo Reyes by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 1:07

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Alonzo Menifield defeated Paul Craig by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 3:19

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos defeated Journey Newson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Eryk Anders defeated Vinicius Moreira by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 1:18

3. Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon defeated Dan Moret by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Dalcha Lungiambula defeated Dequan Townsend by TKO (punches) - Round 3, 0:42

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas defeated Emily Whitmire by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:10

6. Heavyweight bout: Maurice Greene defeated Junior Albini by TKO (punches), Round 1 3:38