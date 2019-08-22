UFC returns to Tampa with a pivotal Women's Strawweight headliner

The event's headliner is a crucial bout in the women's strawweight division as former champion and No. 4-ranked contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks to earn another shot at her lost crown by stopping the win streak of No. 7-ranked Michelle Waterson.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN: Joanna vs. Waterson will stream live from the AMALIE Arena with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET with the prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. ET. Doors open at 4 p.m. ET.

Competing in her adopted home state of Florida for the first time, Jedrzejczyk (15-3, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Olsztyn, Poland) returns to strawweight after recently attempting to become just the second woman to hold UFC championships in two divisions.

Before moving up, Jedrzejczyk had established herself as the greatest strawweight champion in UFC history with dominant wins over Jessica Andrade, Claudia Gadelha (twice) and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She now looks to get back to her winning ways and into the title conversation by taking out yet another top contender.

Currently on the longest win streak of her UFC career, Waterson (17-6, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to add a UFC champion to her resume and insert herself into the title picture.

A former Invicta FC champion, Waterson has been a contender from the moment she joined the UFC roster in 2015 and has already proven herself against some of the top competitors in the division, such as Paige VanZant, Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. She now aims to secure the biggest win of her career and earn her first shot at UFC gold.

Also on the card, longtime veteran Cub Swanson looks to hand undefeated submission specialist Kron Gracie his first career loss.

With seven UFC post-fight bonuses to his name, Swanson (25-11, fighting out of Palm Springs, Calif.) has established himself as one the most exciting athletes on the roster.

During his career he has claimed impressive wins over the likes of Dooho Choi, Artem Lobov and Jeremy Stephens. Competing in his 18th UFC bout, Swanson hopes to prove he can still compete with the best in the world and break back into the rankings with another crowd-pleasing performance.

Looking to remain undefeated, Gracie (5-0, fighting out of Culver City, Calif.) aims to secure the most important victory of his career with another signature submission.

The latest member of the legendary Gracie family to join the UFC roster, Kron made his debut in impressive fashion by submitting the experienced Alex Caceres in the first round. Now, he looks to take out his second veteran in a row and announce himself as the next prospect to watch in the featherweight division.

Announced bouts on the card include:

• In a clash of top ranked flyweights, No. 3-ranked contender Deiveson Figueiredo (16-1, fighting out of Condor Belem, Para, Brazil) takes on former title challenger and No. 6-ranked Tim Elliott (16-8-1, fighting out of Lee's Summit, Mo.)

• Middleweight finishers meet as Eryk Anders (12-4, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) battles Gerald Meerschaert (29-11, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.)

• Undefeated Mackenzie Dern (7-0, fighting out of Peoria, Ariz.) aims to lock in another submission in her return to action against Amanda Ribas (7-1, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil)

• Max Griffin (15-6, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) and Alex Morono (16-5, fighting out of Houston, Texas) both look to extend their win streaks and move up the welterweight ranks

• Promising women's flyweight competitors look to bounce back into the win column as JJ Aldrich (7-3, fighting out of Westminster, Colo.) meets Dana White's Contender Series veteran Lauren Mueller (5-2, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.)

• Dana White's Contender Series alum Ryan Spann (16-5, fighting out of Beaumont, Texas) aims to remain undefeated in UFC when he takes on Devin Clark (10-3. Fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.)

